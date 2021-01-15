DJI is recruiting engineers to develop its own autonomous driving technology

The world’s largest drone manufacturer, recently blacklisted by the Trump administration, has decided to enter a new market: autonomous driving technologies. DJI, a Chinese company based in Shenzhen, is recruiting a team of engineers to work on automotive electronics, autonomous driving and on-board software. Multiple positions are expected to be filled on his website to join this brand new team.

DJI enters the autonomous driving market

People familiar with the topic told Reuters that DJI plans to develop technologies that support autonomous driving and sell to automakers. At the moment, the Chinese drone giant is not talking about vehicles at all, only about developing technologies and software that make a vehicle autonomous. In particular, DJI will focus on LiDAR sensors, the key element of self-driving cars, and the production of turnkey solutions to improve autonomous driving.

Autonomous driving is a topic that DJI is already more or less familiar with. Last year, at CES 2020, the Chinese manufacturer teamed up with Livox to democratize LiDAR technology with a new, very efficient product. Livox is a DJI founded company that developed LiDARs called Horizon and Tele-15. Sensors classified as “powerful and suitable for mass production”. Compared to the sensors developed by Waymo and sold at a price of 4,500 euros, DJI promises to place an entrance ticket for 800 euros.

Some manufacturers have already turned to DJI. This is the case, for example, with the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng. A spokesman said a few weeks ago that the company would use Livox’s LiDAR technologies to equip its own vehicles.

DJI decides to step up autonomous driving at a time when everything is happening. Many manufacturers are positioning themselves in this market and governments are starting to change the legislation. This is the case in France, which recently presented its strategy to promote the development of autonomous driving.

Other large technology companies are also increasingly interested in autonomous driving. Such is the case with Apple, which is expected to sign an agreement with Hyundai in March 2021. Indeed, Hyundai Motor and Apple should formulate an agreement to develop an autonomous electric car, with production starting in 2024.

In China, Huawei has set up a business unit for the automotive industry and is also developing its own sensors. For its part, Baidu is already working on autonomous driving and smart car technologies and has partnered with Geely to manufacture their own cars. Let’s see how DJI is positioned in this huge market.