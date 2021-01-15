The European Commission would like to develop a constellation that corresponds to that of Starlink

Thierry Breton takes over the management of a new space project within the European Commission. It is time the Union stepped up satellite equipment. The Commission wants to develop a constellation similar to that of Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite network. A consortium of private and public actors is working on this project.

The Union wants to develop its own satellite constellation

While the priority is indeed to fill gaps in broadband coverage, the Commission would also like this satellite constellation to be able to provide new services such as self-driving cars. As a space specialist within the Commission, Thierry Breton tries to bring together several European actors for this project.

A consortium of companies from the aerospace and telecommunications industries is currently working on this future constellation. The EU commissioner responsible for the internal market said he wanted this project to come to light as soon as possible.

Speaking at the 13th European Space Conference, he stated, “My goal is to go fast. It would therefore be appropriate for the Commission to submit a proposal to the European Parliament and the Council this year so that we can make concrete progress. To be ready, a few weeks ago we started a study on a secure space connectivity system. The selected consortium, composed of European satellite manufacturers, operators and service providers, will examine the possible design and development of this project. “

Pay attention to the timing

The first feedback from this consortium is expected in April 2021 and should provide a better understanding of the technical dimension, but also the governance structure, funding, missions and the exact scope of such a project. This secure communication system must be the next major space project of the European Union after Galileo and the Copernicus program. According to Thierry Breton, fast, safe and inexpensive room connectivity is crucial for the development of the technologies of the future, and especially autonomous vehicles.

The EU Commissioner is aware that Europe needs this project in order to remain competitive on a global level. The speed of its implementation will be crucial. SpaceX has already taken a big step forward. With its Starlink constellation, the American company already offers beta broadband connections in Northern Europe. SpaceX is clearly one step ahead.

Jean-Marc Nasr, Director of Airbus Space Systems, said: “It took 20 years between the desire to develop Galileo and the establishment of the first operational service in Europe. Today we don’t have 20 years ahead of us. The idea of ​​a European space infrastructure has been on the table since early 2020. We must have an operational constellation by 2027 at the latest.