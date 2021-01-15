Controversial gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea: Federal office approves immediate expansion of Nord Stream 2 – the economy

The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) has approved the immediate extension of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea in German waters. According to Friday’s statement from the office. Prior authorization would not normally allow work to be carried out until the end of May. The contradiction – for example by environmental associations – could stop the immediate expansion in Germany’s “exclusive economic zone” (EEE), as this would have a suspensive effect.

Approval became necessary, among other things, because the Swiss company withdrew its special ships after the threat of sanctions from the US at the end of 2019. Permission for these ships had already been granted for the winter months. However, after leaving Switzerland, Nord Stream 2 had to switch to the type of ship that other ships hold or move. The permit, which has now been issued, applies to such a moored ship.

Such a ship, the Russian “Fortuna”, left the port of Wismar on Thursday and was on the Baltic Sea near Rostock on Friday morning, the ship’s radar said.

On Friday, the Danish authorities announced that they would work in the Baltic Sea near Bornholm with the participation of “Fortuna”. After reaching a position in Danish waters, preparatory work and tests will begin, according to Nord Stream 2. It has not yet been possible to give an exact time point.

Last December, after a one-year break in laying, the ship completed a 2.6-kilometer section of track in the German VHZ. However, at the end of December, BSH’s approval expired after the extension was applied.

94 percent of the controversial oil pipeline has been completed

According to the Russian energy company Gazprom as the main investor, 94 percent of the controversial gas pipeline has been completed. This means that more than 2,300 kilometers of double-stranded pipes lie on the seabed. About 150 kilometers are still missing, ie 75 kilometers per fiber – of which about 120 kilometers in Danish and about 30 kilometers in German waters.

The BSH approval that has now been granted covers about 30 kilometers south of the Danish island of Bornholm. The remaining route led over the edge of the bird sanctuary, it was said. However, given the depth of the water, this is “rather of little importance for certain species of resting birds.” In addition, it is still partly a frequently traveled area. However, in order to protect seabirds, BSH sets a maximum construction phase of 30 days with 14-day breaks for the period from January to May. (DPA)