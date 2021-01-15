In the US, the old series did better than the new one in 2020

Nielsen, which provides data for broadcast and cable networks, has announced broadcast trends for streaming services for 2020 for the first time. These provide a good overview of the current state of affairs. Spirit of the population in this unique year.

It is important to note that the data relates only to residents of the United States who have watched a movie or series on their television through a VoD service. Media such as tablets, computers or smartphones were not taken into account. To determine his ranking, Nielsen also counted the number of hours viewed per series or film on Netflix, Disney +, Hulu and Prime Video. HBO Max, Apple TV + or even Peacock are therefore not included.

The three most-watched series in 2020 have all been released in the past decade: The Office, Grey’s Anatomy, and Criminal Minds. The original first series comes in the fourth; This is Ozark, an original work by Netflix. In particular, this trend can be explained by the dramatic events during the year that see viewers wanting to immerse themselves in heartwarming shows. The Lucifer and The Crown series also performed well.

Don’t forget to consider the number of episodes available for each series: if Grey’s Anatomy has hundreds, Tiger King only offers 8. The first watched 657 million hours in 2020 against 260 million for the Netflix documentary series. In the end, the success of Tiger King, who ranks fourth in the original series, is very impressive. In addition, this series, as well as Ozark, were released at the beginning of containment, which may also explain their significant success. Of the 20 series in the ranking, only one is not broadcast by Netflix, The Mandalorian by Disney +.

On the cinema side, it’s no big surprise that Disney platform won 7 of the top 10 spots. Frozen 2, Vaiana and Like Animals 2 (on Netflix) are on the podium. Almost all of the films in this ranking are family films. There is no doubt that overworked parents have not hesitated to watch them with their children (remember, the youngest ones love to watch the films multiple times) to keep them busy while in detention. .