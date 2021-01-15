the tool to personalize your profile with plugins and statistics

On GitHub, any user can create a more or less detailed profile. Thanks to the latter, it is possible to tell the story of the developed projects, show them, etc. GitHub allows you to add personal information, a name and a user to the biography. Users discovering a profile can also see the various posts, badges, appearances …

More or less important information that is not necessarily well presented. Simon L decided to change this with GitHub Metrics. A tool that allows you to create multiple statistics about the activity of a GitHub account and make the reading of information clearer! GittHub Metrics generates infographics that can be integrated into a GitHub profile. This will give users who view the profile more information.

A personalized and complete Github profile

The information that can be viewed includes plugins that indicate: recently listened to music, most used languages, PageSpeed ​​score, ongoing projects, a plugin with the latest tweets, the latest posts, code habits, activities, Key topics, lines of code added or deleted, subscribers and subscriptions …

There are currently 3 types of templates available, with more to come.

The generated images can be added anywhere, on a website, or on a GitHub profile. The aim is to show active projects and more general successes and activities!