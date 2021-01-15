Market manipulation in oil scandal: Trial against former VW Winterkorn boss burst – economy

Following the end of criminal proceedings against VW’s current top due to market manipulation in the oil scandal, the corresponding lawsuit against former CEO Martin Winterkorn also broke down. This was announced on Friday by the regional court in Braunschweig. The proceedings will be stopped – but a lawsuit will be launched against the fraud against Winterkorn scheduled for the end of February due to increased diesel emissions.

The court based its decision on the fact that the possible fine that Winterkorn could face in fraud proceedings is likely to be significantly higher than if the alleged financial world had informed the financial world of the consequences of falsified vehicle emissions data too late. Hiring would be considered “if the expected sentence in the sense of the expected sentence for another offense is not significant”. The Economic Criminal Chamber accepted this – in the so-called NOx process, a partial fine could be much more severe.

E-mobility, transport policy and mobility of the future: briefing on transport and intelligent mobility. For decision-makers and professionals from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Free test now!

Winterkorn – like the current Chairman of the VW Supervisory Board Hans Dieter Pötsch and the current CEO Herbert Diess – was indicted in September 2019 by the Braunschweig Public Prosecutor’s Office for market manipulation. Investigators accused them of informing investors too late about the financial risks of the issuance scandal. After the handling of millions of diesel engines became public knowledge in September 2015, the price of VW shares fell temporarily – investors are wrong and claim billions in damages in civil proceedings.

In the Diess and Pötsch case, Volkswagen paid 4.5 million euros to the Lower Saxon judiciary. The Regional Court reached an agreement with the interested parties in a closed preliminary procedure under certain conditions. (DPA)