In India, Amazon Prime Video is launching a discounted mobile subscription

India, home to 1.3 billion people, is a key market for many industries and online video is one of them. To conquer the subcontinent, Amazon has just introduced a new subscription formula at a reduced price for its Prime Video service. It is intended for mobile use and is displayed at a price of one euro per month.

Prime Video Mobile Edition, the new subscription at a reduced price

With the subscription offer “Prime Video Mobile Edition”, users of the streaming service can use the entire Amazon catalog without limits. However, they can only be accessed from a smartphone, the images are displayed in standard quality and only one user per account can use them. It is these few small restrictions that explain the (very) cheap price of this formula: 89 rupees or the equivalent of one euro.

To put the odds aside, Amazon has also signed a partnership with Airtel, India’s leading wireless operator. Thanks to this collaboration, users who subscribe to the Prime Video Mobile Edition will receive 6 GB of mobile data in their phone plan.

Our TechCrunch colleagues state that there is also a variant of the Prime Video Mobile Edition package that is a bit more expensive. Available for 299 rupees (or € 3.37), this includes the same benefits and limitations as the basic plan, but adds 1.5 GB of additional mobile data for each day of subscription.

Netflix and Amazon are becoming more and more aggressive to conquer India

With its “Prime Video Mobile Edition” formula, Amazon is following in the footsteps of Netflix. In July 2020, the American streaming giant was already testing a low-cost subscription formula on the subcontinent. Referred to as “Mobile +”, it was displayed at a price of € 4.04 per month. A company spokesperson said, “We introduced the cellular plan in India to make it easier for anyone with a smartphone to enjoy Netflix. We would like to see if members appreciate the additional choices this offering offers. We will only use it in the long term if they like it. “

Obviously, this is a strategy that Amazon now seems to be following. With a population of 1.3 billion and increasingly strong connectivity (600 million internet users in 2020 versus 50 million in the early 2010s), it has to be said that India is a key market for India’s internet giants (including Facebook and Google).

By establishing increasingly competitive and aggressive offerings, Netflix and Amazon hope to capture this market, overtaking their competitors (Disney +, Apple TV +). In a way, their mission is already successful: together, the two companies have succeeded in changing the age of cinema in India.