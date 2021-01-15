Medium acquires Glose, a French nugget of digital publishing

Cock-a-Doodle Doo. American giant Medium, an online article platform with 170 million monthly visitors, has just announced the acquisition of Glose, a French start-up that specializes in the distribution of digital books. An acquisition that enables Medium to “develop its offering”, but the amount was not disclosed in the press release jointly sent by the two companies.

Glose, the French start-up specializing in digital publishing

Glose was founded in 2014 and presents itself as a “reading center” that promises its users to change the way they read. To this end, the startup provides them with a huge online bookstore with more than 1.4 million e-books and audio books that can be accessed on computers, tablets and smartphones with or without a connection. In addition, Glose enables readers to “join reading groups, share their notes on the books they read, track their daily and weekly reading activities, and set reading goals.”

For Nicolas Princen, founder and CEO of Glose, the goal of his company is “to help people read more and get the most out of what they read”. A formula that has attracted over a million users around the world just like it caught Medium’s attention. “We are impressed by Glose’s products and technologies, but also by the partnership with authors and publishers,” said Ev Williams, CEO of the US platform and co-founder of Twitter, in his press release.

With this acquisition, Medium is enriching its offering

Medium is a platform for reading and writing long content that is particularly popular with the tech community and receives 170 million visitors every month. If success cannot be denied, the company is not resting on its achievements and is now trying to develop its offer further. In this context, the acquisition of Glose comes into effect.

In its press release, the American firm states that thanks to this takeover, it will be able to offer “digital and audio books for the first time, in addition to the millions of articles it already lists”. New content to be available under the Medium Books brand, which Nicolas Princen will lead.

For Ev Williams, the synergies that exist between the two companies are clear: “With books, you can explore an idea and go further. The vast majority of the world’s ideas are stored in books and magazines, but they are very difficult to consult or share. With Glose we want to improve this experience in the large network of committed readers and writers of Medium. We look forward to working with the Glose team to work with publishers and help writers reach more readers. “

An enthusiasm that Nicolas Princen shares. To AFP, the man explained: “We are very proud to have built a French success and today we are joining a group that is fully in line with our values ​​and that allows us to expose our technology to a greater number of readers the whole world “.