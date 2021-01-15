In return, Snapchat will permanently block Donald Trump’s account

Donald Trump continues to pay to capture the Capitol. The outgoing US president will not only face new impeachment proceedings, but will also be banned from all major social networks. The final decision to block the politician’s account is none other than Snapchat, our colleagues at TechCrunch report.

Snapchat plans to block Donald Trump’s account

Snapchat was one of the first social networks to take action after capturing the Capitol. Then, through the voice of one of its spokesmen, the company stated that it had taken “permanent restrictive measures” on behalf of Donald Trump. Less than 10 days later, the little yellow phantom checked its sanction. As of January 20, 2021, the day Joe Biden was inaugurated, the outgoing US President’s report will be permanently deleted.

In a press release, Snapchat stated its decision as follows: “In the interests of public safety and based on its attempts to spread false information, hate speech and incitement to violence, as this is an obvious violation of our policies, we have decided to close its account for good cancel. “Additionally, the company believes that the long-term ban on Donald Trump’s account is” in the best interests of the Snapchat community. “

For the outgoing US president, this is another blow. Snapchat has proven to be a particularly effective platform for young citizens. Since Donald Trump can no longer address this audience directly, he is deprived of a powerful communication channel.

Social networks that are driven by the same dynamic

Especially since the real estate mogul is permanently robbed of its 88 million subscribers on Twitter. For their part, Facebook and Instagram have announced that their accounts will be blocked for an unlimited period. YouTube also blocked Donald Trump’s channel for at least seven days when Reddit removed an important pro-Trump forum from its platform.

For the politician, who has built a base of loyal supporters largely through social media, this banishment campaign will undoubtedly be a major handicap for the future, both for his political career and for his commercial ambitions.

More importantly, this situation raises fundamental questions about the powers of social networks: Do they have the right to decide whether a democratically elected president has the right to speak or not? A debate that is becoming increasingly important within governments and in which two camps collide: those who believe that Trump’s bans are justified (or even necessary) versus those who see them as deeply anti. democratically. To avoid criticism from this second camp, Snapchat has decided to schedule the deletion of Donald Trump’s account on the day he leaves the White House.