For the new German cycle: how fast the federal government is expanding the economy of the railway network

In fact, it was just a routine meeting. The new S-Bahn station opened in Hamburg on December 14, 2019, when Federal Government Commissioner for Railways Enak Ferlemann (CDU) suddenly announced a new S-Bahn tunnel for the Hanseatic city. The “Hamburger Abendblatt” then spoke with astonishment about the “project of the century”.

Even at the Hamburg Transport Authority, the idea of ​​a tunnel was known only about before Ferlemann’s announcement. The tunnel, which costs about three billion euros, represents a new trend: the federal government is now re-planning its own railway projects and sometimes giving little weight to agreements with federal states.

“We have turned infrastructure planning upside down,” Ferlemann told Tagesspiegel. Previously, federal states always registered many roads “and then negotiated which routes would be built.” How trains run on this infrastructure has always been considered later. Now “there is a model schedule for which we are specifically expanding the infrastructure.”

The railway hopes for twice as many passengers as before

The federal government wants to double the number of long-distance passengers by 2030. 260 million passengers will then travel with ICE and intercity trains. To this end, a target timetable has been drawn up in three steps and a list of the necessary infrastructure measures has been drawn up, says Ferlemann. In long-distance traffic, it wants to enable fast connections between metropolises every half an hour and at the same time ensure good connections with the regions.

To achieve this goal, planners at the Federal Department of Transportation are now considering addressing bottlenecks in the network. Above all, a lot of small measures are needed, says Ferlemann – for example, sidings, a new platform or a change of switches. Countries are involved, he emphasizes. During the development of the Deutschlandtakt, all customers as well as the federal states were considered regional transport customers.

The extension of the timetable infrastructure is now indisputable in the German railway industry. But when it comes to big projects, Ferlemann often threw himself forward. For example, in March 2019, it surprisingly announced four new high-speed lines – including Hanover-Bielefeld and Nuremberg-Würzburg, which had not been previously discussed. However, two complex tunnel projects in the middle of large cities caused a stir.

Country plans are often surprised

In Frankfurt, long-distance trains have to stop on four underground tracks at the congested main station. In 2018, the so-called Long-distance Railway Tunnel appeared in the priority requirement of the federal transport route plan. Hessen Transport Minister Tarek Al-Wazir (Greens) was initially very cautious about the billion-dollar project. He became a supporter only after the federal government assured that the planned above-ground expansion around Frankfurt Central Station would not be postponed despite the expensive tunnel station. Hesse is now eagerly awaiting a feasibility study for the Frankfurt tunnel. Deutsche Bahn intends to present the results earlier this year.

An initial feasibility report is already available for the new Hamburg S-Bahn tunnel. On November 12, 2020, Enak Ferlemann presented the results at the Hamburg-Stellingen S-Bahn plant. Hamburg Transport Senator Anjes Tjarks (Greens) was surprised. The federal government’s ideas are the first step, “which brings not only solutions but also many challenges,” Tjarks said, adding: “It may give the impression that a tunnel is digging through our own city and we have no word at all.”

Before the pandemic, it was often so full at Hamburg railway station. Photo: picture alliance / dpa

Ferlemann wants to solve a difficult problem with a magnificent tunnel. With 500,000 passengers a day, Hamburg Central Station is not only Germany’s busiest train station, but is also completely congested. Almost no trains can fit into a narrow station with only eight long-distance tracks. Doubling the number of passengers seems impossible here. That’s why the Federal Ministry of Transport’s planners have developed a bold vision: the S-Bahn is to be underground in a 5.4-kilometer tunnel between the main train station and the new Altona long-distance train station. Above the ground, tracks for long-distance and regional transport are cleared at and between stations. “This solved the capacity problem all at once,” says Ferlemann.

Anjes Tjarks is basically happy with this enthusiasm. “We welcome the fact that the federal government is now pushing forward,” the senator said. But “we already assume that we can best assess how this project can be implemented in a city-friendly way.” The planned tunnel will have to cross the new metro line twice, Tjarks emphasizes. In the most unfortunate case, the Earth would have to be torn apart twice at the stations. “The benefits of the new route must ultimately outweigh the stress,” he says. It is now important that “the federal government and Hamburg plan together in the next phase of the project.”

Civic initiatives are mobilizing against expansion

Ferlemann is already in danger of a tangible conflict on the new Hanover-Bielefeld line. Since Ferlemann’s announcement, half a dozen civic initiatives have been created against the planned ICE route in the region – although for a long time almost no details were known about the route in the Weser Highlands. Green House member Oliver Krischer speaks of an “information vacuum”. “As a result, incredible rumors are spreading about the area on all possible route options,” says Krischer, “and as a result, the entire region will oppose expansion.” the state of planning, it is stated in the protest letter. According to Ferlemann, the railways and the federal government informed the public of the five route options just one day after the criticized meeting and called on them to start a citizens’ dialogue on January 14. Through its participation process, it wants to “reach a broad consensus on the route in the region” before planning approval can begin.

Oliver Krischer is skeptical. “When communicating about the new Hanover-Bielefeld line, the Federal Ministry of Transport and Railways showed how this should not be done,” he says. It will be difficult to lift the reservations that have arisen in the dialogue with citizens.