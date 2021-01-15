Restrictions on blocking: promises must not be broken – real estate – economy

The pandemic hit the German commercial real estate market. In the corona year 2020, the lease of office space in large German cities fell significantly. Three of the four restorers and hoteliers are currently worried about their existence. Relocation and rental plans are postponed. You can also work differently, even in a home office. According to Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), office rents in Berlin and Munich fell by 25 percent in 2020 compared to 2019 (42 percent in Frankfurt am Main). The longer the lock, the less rent – for anyone and anyone.

State corona aid (if it concerns the disabled at all) and – economically very dubious – the extension of the suspension of the obligation to file for insolvency have had little effect so far. The Bundestag therefore took action and adopted two new rules for commercial leasing in mid-December. They entered into force in early January.

In the case of leases for commercial premises (eg hairdressing salons, sports studios, hotels and restaurants, storage and office premises), BGB now has the presumption set by the legislature. It states that government measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic are affecting the commercial base of commercial leases. BGB has recently assumed this whenever the rental space is no longer usable for the tenant’s operation due to state measures or can only be used with significant restrictions. Just think of ordered closures at retail.

At first, therefore, this seems fair: at the time of the lock-up, commercial enterprises directly affected by the pandemic should no longer be obliged to pay the agreed commercial rents. Rather, the lessee should be able to request a “modification” of the contract from the lessor. The conclusion is a reduction or waiver of the agreed rent. The possibility of early termination for tenants for commercial lease can also be an “adjustment” in extreme cases – even if a long-term contract has been agreed. In addition to other state aid, short-term work benefits and the temporary suspension of the obligation to file insolvency proceedings, businesses must be exempted from the pandemic. A pandemic affects everyone and everyone should bear the consequences. This is how a social market economy works. Really?

The new legislation is only partially new

There is a strict principle in BGB that contracts must be strictly adhered to. You can’t break a promise. That is the basis of our economic order. The loss of a business base with the right to modify a firm contract is a narrow exception. BGB formulates – even after the new regulation – three strict requirements for this right to adapt:

There must be a serious change in the circumstances that were the basis of the previously concluded contract for both parties. If the parties had known of these circumstances, they would not have concluded the contract at all or would have concluded it completely differently. Only the existence of this first requirement is now presumed in the event of the cessation of a pandemic business in favor of a commercial tenant. The case law in commercial tenancy law has seen this in earlier times: New legislation was therefore not necessary at all. The new law does not regulate the other two requirements of the right of adaptation. And that’s exactly the problem.

There must be no risk that one party must bear the contract on its own. There is always a clearly agreed risk-sharing in the Commercial Leasing Act. A commercial tenant always bears the operational risk of the business and the risk of using the leased space. This must also apply in our economic system. The trader takes his economic destiny into his own hands. The better this hand works, the greater the economic success. The disadvantage is the risk that will be realized in case of failure of the trader.

Without an individual assessment, the threat of the company’s existence has not been demonstrated

The third requirement of the right to change the contract is: the absolute disproportionate nature of the unchanged continuation of the contract, ie the existence of a risky commercial tenant. Here, too, a new legal presumption will not help. The legislator does not anticipate – and this is not possible without examining individual cases – that the closure in connection with a pandemic would jeopardize the economic livelihood of a commercial tenant.

Commercial tenants still have to present and prove all this in one process. Complicated demonstration. Because it requires consideration of many circumstances. In particular, the economic situation of the commercial tenant before and during the pandemic, compensation through state corona aid, possible transition to online trading, etc. It must be proven in court by expert reports. This can take months, even years. The burden of proof remains with the commercial tenant. Small specialty stores and boutiques may do it, but retail chains almost never. Do small businesses have the means to litigate in the long run? The new regulation also leaves open all other questions: What needs to be regulated in individual cases is not regulated by law. The courts still decide when which coronal restrictions lead to which rent reduction in what economic situation of the commercial tenant. An awkward situation.

Speeding up procedural law could lead to further litigation

The second new provision in procedural law provides that trade disputes that are affected by the Covid 19 pandemic are accelerated. However, such regulations almost always have more disadvantages than advantages. Because the parties are urged not to negotiate, but to go to court quickly. The courts have a lot to do, which in the Covid-19 pandemic still brings this spiciness: Acceleration regulation forces the courts to hold hearings within a month. This is especially true when locking and restricting contacts.

If you now see that in these processes it is usually necessary to prove the economic development of the tenant at length, it is necessary to point out the following danger: That the courts simply set “delivery times”. This data does not provide the parties, especially the commercial tenant, with a speedy resolution of disputes.

The market is able to act even in crisis

The new regulation raises the question of meaning. Because since the first deadlock in spring 2020, the topic has been well regulated by the market. There are also effective market mechanisms on the part of the commercial landlord. The landlord is interested in long-term income. High quality commercial properties are often built or acquired with trusted investment funds. These investment funds are provided by institutional investors, such as pension funds and pension funds. The investment costs are huge. Capital is tied up for a long time, the investment pays off over time.

Against this background, commercial landlords are always willing to make far-reaching concessions to their commercial tenants. Because the alternative to a constructive approach and a friendly agreement with the tenant is vacancy – a medium economic disaster. The social market economy is also powerless: the state cannot absorb the costly pressure to convert rental property into possible new leases. The current new regulation on restrictions on the usability of commercial premises related to the corona does not meet the interests of tenants or landlords. There is a need to worry about a large number of court proceedings of unsatisfactory duration and often unsatisfactory results. And overloading the courts. At best, this is useful for lawyers, few of whom sit in the Bundestag.

The author with a doctorate is a specialized lawyer for construction and architectural law at the Berlin law firm TSP Theißen Stollhoff & Partner (www.ts-law.de)