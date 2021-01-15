New competition law: What the cartel can now forbid digital companies from doing business

“We are celebrating no less than the birth of the social digital economy,” said CSU MP Hansjörg Durz about the new competition law passed by the Bundestag on Thursday. This will allow antitrust authorities to take stronger action against distortions of competition by large digital groups such as Amazon, Google and Facebook. Andreas Mundt, President of the Federal Cartel Office, welcomed the parliamentary resolution: “The German legislature is an international pioneer here.” Similar instruments are also being discussed at European level, but the legislative process is still in its infancy. “In the future, we will be able to ban certain behaviors of large technology companies before the child falls into a well.”

Digital companies must not prioritize themselves

The core of the so-called GWB Amendment is primarily a new, highly controversial paragraph §19a. This allows the Cartel Office to identify for the first time the “essential importance for different markets” of digital platforms and then to ban certain practices from them. For example, it should be ensured that internet giants do not offer their own products on their platforms, in preference to products from competitors. In order to avoid such preferential treatment, the Cartel Office may prohibit companies from “only pre-installing their own offers on the equipment or by integrating them in any other way into the companies’ offers”.

Dominant providers should also not be able to hinder other companies by “making it difficult for them to advertise their offers or reach buyers by other means”. For example, application store providers should not prevent companies from subscribing to applications outside of stores. Another new feature is the ban option if the use of one offer is dependent on another. This is the case, for example, when registering one business service requires a user account with another business service.

One passage focuses on Google

The next point is likely to focus on Google and practices that criticize tourism companies, for example. It is a presentation of offers, it also includes the evaluation of search results. “This may include, in particular, situations where a search engine misprints a website unless the provider of the website licenses the search engine to display its copyrighted content,” the explanation states.

In addition, companies may now, under certain conditions, require access to data from large platforms. Competition proceedings should also be speeded up so that the intervention of antitrust authorities cannot be delayed by years of litigation.