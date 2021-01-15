The EU objects to federal intervention: must the German energy market be completely re-regulated? – Economics

The first bang was a complaint lodged by the European Commission in mid-2018. The second took place on Thursday with the publication of the opinion of the Advocate General of the European Court of Justice (ECJ): he joined the Commission in principle and considered current German energy market regulation contrary to European law. A third blow could follow in the middle of the year, for which a court ruling is expected.

This is a very crucial question: Can politics, the Bundestag and the federal government constantly speak in an authority that sets important rules and sets them in detail? This is an abbreviated version of the traditional German model.

The Commission is of the opinion: This is not possible, at least in the case of the Bonn Federal Network Agency (BNetzA), which reports to the Ministry of Economy and monitors energy markets. Among other things, it takes care, for example, of how many energy network monopolies can collect from consumers, billions of dollars.

According to the specific claim, the German model violates the third energy market package of 2009. Among other things, it stipulates that the regulatory authority must operate “independently of any state or economic interest”. The German legislator did not “properly implement” the provision.

This could bury the system

Energy law expert Joachim Held of Rödl & Partner said at the request that a conflict would arise “if the court succeeds the Advocate General, which is likely to lead the commission to victory across the board.” The effects would be serious. Thorsten Müller, scientific director of the Foundation for the Right to Environmental Protection, said on request: “If there is a verdict in this sense, then a model of political commitment is buried with a subsequent implementing body for important parts of German energy market regulation.”

According to Müller, the corresponding ruling would mean: “In Germany, we are gaining completely new regulatory conditions, on which not much of the rules of the game are determined by the parliament and ministry in Berlin, but by BNetzA itself.” This could have drastic consequences: In my view, the structurally almost inevitable consequence of the judgment in the sense of the Advocate General, ‘explained Müller.

Then there would have to be a part that organizes the administrative implementation, for example when expanding the network to determine the power line. “And the second part, which is organized independently and differently as a regulatory body instead of a policy, with the necessary provisions.”

The need for coordination in the energy sector

Legal expert Held from Rödl & Partner also sees personnel consequences. “The proceedings were not conducted on issues of personal independence of the German regulators.” But it is also clear here that the decision followed by the Advocate General would have consequences, “he said. The lively change that can be observed between ministries and federal or state regulators and existing ministerial education rights have long been criticized in case law.

The energy industry is now in an alarming mood. “The Advocate General’s opinion calls into question the German legal system of normative regulation,” a statement from the Federal Association for Energy and Water Management said.

The Federal Ministry of Economics now wants to wait to see if it goes as badly as the Advocate General’s statements suggest. “The judgment of the ECJ is expected around mid-year.” As the proceedings are ongoing, we do not comment on the details. “Dörte Fouquet, a Brussels expert from the energy law firm BBH, does not rate the federal government’s chances of success as particularly high. “In key areas of German governance, the European Commission has developed a very strict view of the independence of German structures in decision-making and regulatory functions.” The German model, in which regulators are carefully managed, could therefore come under pressure in many areas.