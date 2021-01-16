Trump lists nine new entities, including Xiaomi

A few days before the official departure for Donald Trump and enough to say that he will not let go of the pressure on China and will not facilitate the arrival of Joe Biden either. Reuters reports that the Trump administration has just blacklisted nine new units. Among them we can find the famous smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi and the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC). According to the US government, dangerous companies are linked to the Chinese army.

A black list that has continued to grow over the past few weeks

In December 2020, Trump blacklisted a dozen companies for the same reasons, including SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation), the largest chip maker in China, and DJI, a juggernaut in the drone industry. At the time, Secretary of State Wilbur Ross alleged that the United States had evidence of activities between SMIC and Chinese military industrial companies.

In the same category

On Thursday, January 14, the administration of the 45th President of the United States decided to go further and add new units to this famous black list of companies that would have a connection with the Chinese army. All the companies affected will no longer be able to “welcome” American investors.

If some Americans support these companies, they will have to get rid of their stocks by November 11, 2021. Xiaomi is one of the largest Chinese companies to be blacklisted. The stock fell 11% when the Hong Kong Stock Exchange opened on Friday morning.

A major handicap for the Chinese companies affected

Neither the Chinese government nor the Chinese embassy in the United States would respond. This addition to the blacklist is undoubtedly an attempt by President Donald Trump to show his steadfastness with China one last time in the days leading up to his departure.

Beijing called on the United States to step down in December 2020. Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi solemnly urges Washington to end this “arbitrary suppression of Chinese companies”.

A total of 86 companies are part of this new blacklist, including 69 Chinese companies. Among the latter, we find China National Offshore Oil Corp. (CNOOC), China Construction Technology, or even China International Engineering Consulting Corp. This blacklist has dramatic consequences for the companies concerned, as they can no longer sell their products to American companies.

It is interesting to remember that this blacklist was made mandatory by a 1999 law requiring the Ministry of Defense to compile a catalog of companies owned or controlled by the Chinese military. Surprisingly, it wasn’t until this year that the Pentagon started adhering to it. In November 2020, Trump wanted to give this law a little more bite by signing a decree banning American investments in companies on that blacklist.