Jack Dorsey breaks the silence after Donald Trump’s account is suspended

It’s been almost a week since Donald Trump’s Twitter account was suspended. It is the necessary time to ponder that Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, decided to talk about this sensitive topic. Should Donald Trump be banned from Twitter? Is it Dangerous for Freedom of Expression? He tries to shed light on these various topics in a statement on Twitter.

Jack Dorsey is aware of the consequences

For Jack Dorsey, Twitter made the right decision. As a reminder, following the capture of the Capitol, Twitter warned the American president that his account could be suspended if there was the slightest additional overflow. Something promised, something due. This is a great first. The 45th President of the United States has lost his favorite channel of communication. The @realDonaldTrump Twitter account and its 88 million subscribers have been suspended in large part due to the events surrounding the capture of the Capitol.

The Twitter CEO stated in his statement: “Yes, it was the right decision, but I must admit that this suspension is evidence of a failure on our part, that we failed to get a healthy conversation through.” . For more than two years, Dorsey has been trying to find solutions to avoid reaching this breaking point. According to him, Twitter’s decision set a dangerous precedent for freedom of expression. Indeed, several European politicians did not hesitate to denounce this decision.

Freedom of expression is at risk

Can a social network have the right to prevent a democratically elected president from speaking? A decision that did not go very well on the European side. Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said: “The Chancellor considers the complete closure of an elected president’s account to be problematic. Rights like freedom of expression can be hindered, but legally and within the framework set by law – and not according to a company decision. “Dorsey made it clear that Twitter did not consult any other social network that was also blocking Trump’s account.

Asking Twitter’s rationale, the Twitter CEO says, “I’m not happy or proud that we had to ban @realDonaldTrump on Twitter or how we got there. Suspending an account has real and important ramifications. It is Time for Twitter to ask the right questions about its purpose. Taking action like that fragments the public conversation. They tell us. ”All of his speeches can be found here:

I’m not celebrating and I’m not proud of the need to ban @realDonaldTrump from Twitter or how we got here. After giving a clear warning that we would take this action, we made a decision based on the best information we had due to physical security threats on and off Twitter. Was that right?

– jack (@jack) January 14, 2021