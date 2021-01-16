Internet access is becoming political in Uganda

Uganda, a country in East Africa, neighboring Congo and Kenya, lives dark days for human rights. On Thursday, January 14th, the country voted after a long-term campaign between Yoweri Museveni, who was vying for a sixth term, and Bobi Wine, the youth’s deputy and former favorite singer. A tense electoral process for the political issues it raises and which … took place in the darkness and complete silence of the media. Only a few of the accredited journalists were allowed to report on the event in Uganda. The United States, where Bobi Wine sent his children for security reasons, has been denied most of his accreditations. Only 15 were accepted, leading the embassy to cancel election observation plans. Poor media coverage that helped shut down the internet and social networks on the eve of the elections and put the Uganda elections under a dangerous bell of isolation.

After 35 years of power and an iron fist dictatorship, the current President Yoweri Museveni is not determined to allow himself to be removed from power. Given the excessive popularity of their opponent, the government quickly established population control over their means of communication. It all started when the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) ordered internet providers to block access to social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram and also to restrict virtual private networks (VPNs).

Since the dictator with the long list of human rights violations did not please the already restrictive measures sufficiently, they were not over long on the eve of the elections. In order to ensure a blind voting process and prevent the organization of wine trailers, Uganda then decided to block all Internet access. “The UCC has ordered Internet service providers to shut down the Internet until further notice. This move has digitally separated millions of Ugandans from each other and the rest of the world, ”Felicia Anthonio, activist and leader of the #KeepItOn coalition for Access Now, which promotes international digital rights, told Siècle Digital.

Government methods reminiscent of many past elections on the African continent where digital manipulation took place. Between 2016 and 2019, 22 African countries cut or slowed down internet access, mostly during the elections. The symbol is a simple fact: in Africa, the British company Cambridge Analytica tested its data acquisition and manipulation techniques that would later become notorious. A tendency towards the digital manipulation of public opinion, which is oriented towards individual political will and contributes to the existence of around twenty dictatorships on the continent. Furthermore, this use of digital technology as a tool to manipulate the masses can be explained by the recent migration of the political debate in Africa to social platforms and networks.

Elections, a central political process, are therefore often the training ground for these practices, which oppose the increase in violence and the fragmentation of discourse. These shutdowns and manipulations of the internet have devastating effects on human rights. They violate the right of access to information and freedom of expression, but also help state and non-state actors cover up human rights violations that occur during this shutdown. Violations, which are the order of the day in the mandate of the current president, who for example passed an anti-homosexual law four years ago, intensify the repression. The presidential campaign had only led to an already stagnant and systemic violence: by mid-November, 54 people had been killed by police in rioting caused by the arrest of Bobi Wine. Controlling the internet and networks not only controls the spread of these claims and violations, but also puts out the fires that move them.

“What is happening in Uganda is becoming the standard in the instruction manual of the authoritarian regime,” said Dr. Alexi Drew to Vice. A researcher studying Disinformation and the Internet at King’s College continues: “If you expect significant public criticism, unrest, or organizations against your interests, blocking large media outlets must be the first port of call. Stopover. We saw it in Egypt, India, and now we see it in Ethiopia at the same time, which is portrayed as a police action and as a disruption of public political communication in Uganda elections. “

Ten years after the internet shutdown in Egypt in 2011, which led to a 90% decrease in internet traffic, Uganda’s “digital terror” was invited to the presidential elections. And it started long before the polls started.

In September, the police were able to access the WhatsApp account of Bobi Wine, the opponent of President Yoweri Museveni, without his knowledge. This intrusion, which allowed the government to access Wein’s personal information, was intended to silence his mobilization and that of his many supporters. According to them, the same goal was hidden with the introduction of the daily tax on social networks in 2018: the decline in the popularity of Bobi Wine. With this tax, Ugandans had to pay 200 Ugandan shillings (approx. 50 cents) per day in order to be able to access Facebook, Twitter or WhatsApp. Digital manipulation in Uganda therefore has deep roots and a large part: power and the burden of the country’s affairs.

“The disruption of the internet and social media platforms at this critical time in a country where the population already has to pay a high tax on social media to access these platforms is a violation of the right to freedom of expression . and access to information, ”defends Felicia Anthonio, Access Now activist. However, the population remained mobilized and voted. With no internet access, authorities believe the vote took place without major clashes. Police spokesman Fred Enanga and electoral commission chairman Simon Byabakama said the elections were “generally peaceful across the country”. Official statements that need to be qualified as they could be precisely the effect of the Internet’s restriction. “Since the complete blackout was ordered, it has become extremely difficult, if not impossible, to access information about what is happening in Uganda and the rest of the world,” says Access Now.

The candidate Bobi Wine, bearer of hope and symbol of the movement against the dictator, which we saw under the hashtags #WeAreRemovingADictator and # UgandaDecides2021, remains optimistic. “Despite all the voting irregularities that we will share with the rest of the world in the coming days when the Internet is restored, we have gained a comfortable lead,” he said at a press conference on Friday January 15th. On Twitter, he said that “despite the high levels of fraud and violence across the country, everything still seems to be fine” before thanking the people for their mobilization by participating in the elections.

What will happen to the results? Monitoring by the #KeepIton coalition over the years shows that election results are contested by opposition politicians and a majority of citizens in countries where the internet is routinely disrupted by the then government. “Internet shutdowns thus impair the credibility of elections. Given the intensity of the election campaign in Uganda, it is not surprising that Ugandans deny the results, ”said the Association Access Now to Siècle Digital. Currently, the official results put the outgoing president at the top with 63% of the vote, versus 28% for Bobi Wine. Our latest information only took into account 29% of the polling stations counted.

According to the electoral commission, the election results will be announced “by Saturday 4:00 pm”, 48 hours after the elections are over. As for the fate of the Internet, the Internet and telecommunications service providers operating in Uganda continue to adhere to the order to cease their services. In the country, digital manipulation has once again become a political and electoral weapon. It remains to be seen whether the will of a people will be the right shield.