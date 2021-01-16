A free tool for adding links to a TikTok video

Social commerce has been exploding for several months, thanks in particular to Instagram and its many shopping opportunities. The other social network that is successful and has a lot of opportunity for brands is TikTok. In late 2020, Walmart also held an unprecedented social network shopping event that allowed users to buy clothes without leaving the application.

However, on TikTok outside of Sponsored Posts, it is not possible to add a link to a TikTok video. So opportunities are lost! In the app, many people ask in comments what a person is wearing, where an accessory was bought, etc. Maximilian Fleitmann has developed a very practical and free tool to solve this problem: evry.link.

Facilitate the promotion of products and resources on TikTok

Specifically, a code is displayed in a TikTok video or in its description. Then just go to the TikTok account profile, click the bio link and enter the relevant code. This allows the user to see the various links of the products highlighted in a video.

Once the evry.link account has been created, the tool can be used. There are then several options available: modify your profile page, create a code or view all codes.

A description and three static links can be added on the profile page. The link evry.link can then be copied and pasted into TikTok’s bio.

An opportunity for content creators

Creating a new code is very easy. All you have to do is go to the appropriate section and include the name of a product and a link that redirects to that product. A code is then generated automatically and this code must be included in the TikTok video or in the description as text. Multiple links can be added for the same video so that multiple products can be displayed. A new code is generated for each new video.

A handy tool for fashion, technology, education influencers, photographers, or even tutorial professionals who can monetize the highlighted products and track the results.