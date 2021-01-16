You can now add links to stories with LinkedIn

In early 2020, LinkedIn surprised its users with the introduction of the story format on its platform. If the functionality has been mixed up by users, then the professional social network seems to be satisfied with the performance it recorded. Because of this, he has taken it further today with the ability to add swipe-up links, reports SocialMediaToday.

A currently limited functionality

If the feature to add links to your LinkedIn Stories has officially launched, it will be reserved for specific users for now (and possibly forever). In addition, only pages and users with more than 5,000 connections or subscribers can use them.

Keep in mind that there are restrictions on swipe-up links on Instagram too: only accounts with more than 10,000 subscribers can access them, regardless of whether they are owned by individuals or companies. On the contrary, Facebook doesn’t have a minimum community size for Pages: anyone can post links in their stories. Same goes for Snapchat. In contrast, Twitter, which launched Fleets in 2020, isn’t yet offering its users the option to add links to their stories.

How do I add links to my LinkedIn Stories?

Adding links to your stories on LinkedIn is extremely easy. If you are navigating from your smartphone, a small “+” will appear next to your profile picture: click on it. You can then create a new story by importing media from your gallery or taking a photo or video directly from your device.

Once you’ve chosen your media, tap the icon that represents the links in a chain (like on Instagram and Snapchat) that is in the top right of your screen. A new window will open with a text box: all you need to do is enter or paste the url of the link you want to share. When you’re done, click Done, then click Share Story. Here ! Your Linkedin story with a swipe-up link is now visible to all of your subscribers.

This functionality is obviously an advantage for companies because they can exchange their messages, updates and online shops more easily. The same applies to authorized “individual” users who can promote their activities and work more easily in the same way.