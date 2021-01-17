Grab destroys competition in Southeast Asia

Grab continues its insane ascent. Despite the failed merger with Gojek, Grab is in solid shape in 2020. The delivery company has sales of $ 5.9 billion. It’s colossal, especially when you know that it accounts for more than half of the total delivery market in Southeast Asia.

Grab is way ahead

Grab, the company born in Malaysia in 2012, has been a leader in supplying food to 5 of the 6 markets in Southeast Asia. There is no doubt that Grab is literally knocking out the competition and even Gojek or Foodpanda will now have a hard time catching up with them. The entire market has matured.

In the same category

Amazon: an open inquiry into its historical sector

The Covid-19 pandemic certainly helped, as it did everywhere in the world. In fact, the total gross value of meals shipped to Southeast Asia rose 183% year over year to $ 11.9 billion in 2020. In Southeast Asia, Grab is tracked (by far) by Foodpanda, who made the equivalent of $ 2.5 billion in shipments, and Gojek, with $ 2 billion at his counter, supplies mostly in Indonesia.

The market in Southeast Asia has picked up speed for several reasons: The pandemic, of course, but not only. The economic growth of this region of the world, urbanization or the massive arrival of smartphones. This is pushing the web giants to expand to other services.

A global trend that has been confirmed

These numbers are in line with what the CEO of Deliveroo said a few weeks ago. According to Will Shu, the big boss at Deliveroo, the Covid-19 pandemic has sped up the adoption of home food delivery by 2 to 3 years. British society can thank the pandemic. It is a phenomenon that enabled him to “finally take off”.

The company has been in deficit for several years and claims to be profitable on an operational level for six months. Will Shu explains: “Our existing customers have changed their behavior: They order more often and more often for their whole family. Finally, the size of the average basket tends to increase. “

How can you be profitable in the delivery market in 2021?

Gojek and Grab now offer a variety of services: a payment service, online banking, insurance, and maybe even a flying taxi service. In contrast, Foodpanda prefers to focus on a single market, that of the supply of food. Two different strategies.

To be profitable, all of these companies need to find additional sources of income. Momentum Works, the source of the State of the Market report, says these companies need to find more funding, including looking at advertisements.

It can be read that: “Meituan’s success in China, a country with low food and labor costs, shows that growth and profitability do not necessarily correlate when developing a super app. It offers many lessons that stakeholders in the region could benefit from. “For example, the report’s authors advocate that Southeast Asian web giants offer personalized services to independent restaurants with limited resources.