a free model generator

To showcase a website, application, or even a preview of an e-book or advertising banner, mockups are essential. With these you can get a visual prototype and improve it if necessary! In addition, a model makes projecting easier. It’s also a handy tool for those who don’t want to use tools like Photoshop.

A free model tool is introduced today. Mock Magic was developed by Simon Blok. The goal of this tool is to create beautiful models for a product or design. The tool depends on VueJS for its operation.

A model in seconds

Simply select the device you want on MockMagic. In the list we find: iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone 5S, iPad, Huawei P8, Google Pixel, iPad, but also iMac or MacBook Pro. You then need to choose the color of the device and then choose the design to insert. The minimum image size is specified for each device.

As a final result, the model can be downloaded in PNG format.

Mock Magic is a free tool, but if the product seems relevant, you can “buy a coffee” from Simon!

Among the advantages of this tool, we can mention the variety of devices offered and the ease with which an image can be added to the model. Mock Magic has several improvements, including: more device and color variants, the ability to generate an animated variant of the model, etc.