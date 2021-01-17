Intel CEO Announces Resignation, Who Will Be His Successor?

In a blog post, Intel announced the resignation of Bob Swan, who was CEO for two years. From February 15, 2021, the man will step down in favor of Pat Gelsinger, the current CEO of VMWare and historical representative of the American manufacturer.

Bob Swan resigns as CEO

Bob Swan joined Intel in 2018 as interim CEO after Brian Krzanich left. It will finally be January 2019 that his appointment becomes final. Just two years after officially taking office, Bob Swan announced his resignation. In the statement released by Intel, the man explains:

“My goal over the past two years has been to position Intel for a new era of distributed intelligence, improve our CPU franchise, and expand our reach to accelerate our growth. With significant progress made on all of these priorities, now is the time to move on to Intel’s next leader. “”

When Bob Swan does not accurately describe the reasons for his departure, our colleagues at the Wall Street Journal say that his resignation was arranged by the militant hedge fund Third Point LLC. Indeed, in December 2020, its CEO would have sent a letter to Omar Ishrak, chairman of Intel’s board of directors, affirming that “the company’s troubles could undermine the American tech industry”. He then asked the manufacturer to consider alternatives, including selling some of its acquisitions and splitting up its design and manufacturing operations.

Intel in trouble?

Despite positive financial results, Intel is in a difficult position today. It must be said that the sector is going through a phase of transformation that is as rapid as it is radical. Initially, Apple decided to develop its own Mac processors and thus moved away from Intel’s. At the same time, Arm has also entered the PC market, just as Nvidia plans to buy the company for $ 40 billion. Not to mention AMD, which has resurfaced in the x86 chip market, Intel’s core business.

Extremely tough competition that Intel has fallen back to, especially when it comes to the size of its electronic chips. The 14 nanometers arrived three years later than expected and the 7 nm already suffered a six month delay. Adding to this already complex situation is the Covid-19 pandemic, which has weakened supply chains, and the trade war between China and the United States.

Pat Gelsinger will take over on February 15th

In this particularly sensitive context, Pat Gelsinger will arrive at Intel on February 15th. If he is quickly confronted with major challenges, the man can count on his many years of experience in the company to master them. Prior to being named CEO of VMWare, he worked at Intel for 30 years. A trained engineer, he became the first CTO and headed the company’s largest business unit.

His appointment was therefore an obvious choice for Intel, as Omar Ishrak notes: “The board of directors is confident that Pat, along with the rest of the management team, will ensure a solid implementation of Intel’s strategy to strengthen its product leadership and capitalize on the significant opportunities that arise as it evolves from a CPU company to an XPU company with multiple architectures. “

A decision endorsed by Bob Swan: “I fully support the election of Pat by the Board of Directors and I am convinced that, under his leadership and that of the rest of the management team, Intel will continue to be one of the most influential technology companies in the world.

Finally, Pat Gelsinger was enthusiastic about his new role: “I am delighted to be joining and developing Intel at this important time for the company, our industry and our country (…). It is a privilege and an honor for me to return to this leadership position. I have great respect for the company’s rich history and the powerful technologies that created the global digital infrastructure. I believe Intel has significant potential to continue to shape the future of technology and I look forward to working with Intel’s incredibly talented global team to accelerate innovation and create value for our customers and customers. Shareholders “.