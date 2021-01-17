Higher discounts, less evidence: Altmaier wants to simplify corona aid for companies – the economy

After criticizing the slow help of companies with losses due to corona restrictions, Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) is seeking simpler conditions. According to the German news agency, his ministry is proposing changes to bridging aid III. For example, companies should be able to raise funds for each month in which they can demonstrate a drop in sales of at least 30 percent – further evidence should be dropped, as Der Spiegel first said.

In order to ensure that companies receive aid quickly, the maximum amount of advances needs to be increased to a total of EUR 150 000 – advances for later payments. The catalog of recoverable fixed costs should also include depreciation on perishable goods and seasonal goods. According to information from the DPA, the proposals will initially be coordinated in the federal government, especially with the Ministry of Finance.

The association criticized the delay in the payment of November support. Payments across the country did not begin until last Tuesday. On the other hand, there is criticism of the conditions for bridging aid. According to the proposal of the Ministry of Economy, the amended bridging aid III should run retroactively from November to June 2021.

Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) recently told DPA: “We have the resources we need and we will use them. Everyone in the German economy can count on that. “The November and December support is intended to compensate companies, the self-employed, associations and institutions affected by the closure. In the case of bridging aid III, fixed operating costs such as rent and leasing are reimbursed. Companies can accept payments up to 50,000 euros. (DPA)