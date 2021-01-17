Wasted meat and milk: the price war in the supermarket – the economy

It was last February that political leaders met with the crème de la crème of German food producers. The leaders of Germany’s largest supermarket chains traveled to Berlin to talk to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and her party friends, Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, on a sensitive topic: food prices. Chicken thighs for 20 cents per 100 grams, something like that was “rude,” Klöckner explained recently in an interview with the Tagesspiegel, making it clear who she considered responsible. Small farmers would not have a chance to defend themselves against the trade giants, who are pushing them out with competitive prices.

Many give up. Dairy farmers are also suffering from the price crisis. Photo: dpa

Almost a year has passed and the situation of farmers is worse than ever. “We are not getting any money,” complains Elisabeth Waizenegger of the Working Group on Agriculture (AbL). The farmer has a farm in the Allgäu with 50 dairy cows. German farmers receive an average of 32 cents per liter for fresh milk. According to European Commission calculations, it would have to be 46 cents for farms to cover their costs.

This is far from the opposite: at the beginning of the year, the price of butter also fell. “Business is using its market power,” says Waizenegger angrily. Need leaves its mark. The number of German dairy farms has halved in the last 15 years. Many farmers continue only because they have to repay loans, says Hans Foldenauer of the Federal Association of German Dairy Producers (BDM).

Night and fog: At the end of the year, farmers blocked the Aldi warehouse. Photo: dpa

Farmers are taking to the streets again. In the last few weeks, tractors have repeatedly blocked the distribution centers of Aldi, Lidl, Rewe and Edeka. In addition to dairy farmers, pig farmers are also protesting. It hit her hard last year. The massive outbreak of Covid-19 in the German slaughterhouse meant that the Tönnies and others temporarily ceased operations in the summer. In the autumn, an African swine fever broke out in Germany.

700,000 pigs accumulate in the stables

Fearing animal disease, China, the largest customer on the world market, has not released any German pork since. “600,000 to 700,000 pigs are piling up in stables,” says Dirk Andresen, one of the leaders of the ‘Earth Making Union’ movement. At the beginning of the year, fattening pigs received a good two euros per kilogram of pig, now it is 1.19 euros. EUR 1.50 will be needed to cover the costs. “We’re in the red, and retailers have raised pork prices in the store by six percent,” criticized Andresen, who also fattened pigs on his farm in northern Germany.

How much is a pig? Farmers get little for their animals. Photo: imago images / Panthermedia

Klöckner sees retail as a “moral responsibility”. He wants to ban industry from advertising cheap meat and collecting Altmaier to support: “It is fatal for meat to pass over the counter as unhealthy goods,” Klöckner told Tagesspiegel, “because that is why animals lived and were killed. “My goal is therefore to ban advertising with meat prices.”

Agriculture Minister Klöckner wants to transfer trade with bans

By law, Klöckner also wants to ban unfair commercial practices and ensure that suppliers are treated better: short-term cancellations should be prohibited, as should grazing when paying. Two days before Christmas, the minister then stepped up again and passed on a code of conduct for large food retailers: Companies should refrain from unnecessarily raising standards for their suppliers, preferring local products if possible, not just to compete on price. However, it is doubtful whether such agreements are compatible with antitrust and EU law.

Agriculture Minister Klöckner wants to ban advertising for cheap meat Photo: Stefan Weger

All the more so as the grocery store is practically in the hands of four large corporations. Edeka, Rewe, Aldi and the Schwarz Group with Lidl and Kaufland make up 85 percent of the market. In the corona crisis, the big players continued to increase their sales. From January to November, supermarkets earned 5.6 percent more, adjusted for the price, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

According to Klöckner, small providers have little to face the bargaining power of retail giants. However, the current market investigation carried out by the Federal Cartel Office in relation to the division of “real” markets has reached a different conclusion. Most manufacturers have no problems with trade, says “Lebensmittelzeitung”.

Trade with farmers does not negotiate

In any case, buyers of large chains negotiate with farmers only in exceptional cases with regard to regional offers. Like Rewe Richrath, a Cologne businessman. It is sourced from regional farms in Brüggen-Bracht. The camera sends live images from the sty. Customers can see the animals in a branch or on the Internet, which they can buy as a steak in a few months.

Retailers buy bulk goods elsewhere: dairy products, meat and sausages from Tönnies and Co, fruit and vegetables from producers’ associations. They are a joint between farmers and trade. Farmers deliver their goods to processors and are paid by them.

Why is it wasted milk

Two thirds of milk is sold by cooperatives. But even if farmers are owners like comrades, they do not benefit. Because in order to maintain business, cooperative dairies are also involved in the price war. “What should we do if dairies offer milk so cheaply?” Says Hans Foldenauer of the Federal Association of German Dairy Producers. “The business could have paid more voluntarily, but why should it?”

The reason milk is so cheap is because it’s too much. Remedy believes that Foldenauer would only bring about a reduction in production, as this is also called for by the European Parliament as a crisis tool.

Federal Minister of Agriculture Julia Klöckner considers retail to be a moral responsibility for food. Photo: imago images / photothek

Aldi refers to the bad experience with unilateral solidarity actions. A year ago, the discounter increased the purchase price for drinking milk and dairies voluntarily paid five cents above the market price at the time, combined with a requirement to pass it on to farmers. “We know from many farmers that nothing or very little has arrived,” says Florian Scholbeck, Chief Communications Officer at Aldi Nord. Scholbeck suspects that this procedure has not been copied by other vendors either. Therefore, the allegation of market power against Aldi is also incorrect. Aldi North and South would together buy only three percent of drinking milk produced in Germany. In general, only a quarter of German milk ends up in trade, the rest is exported or processed by the food industry.

Aldi wanted to pay dairy farmers five cents more, but they didn’t get much. Photo: dpa

However, the discount wants to lead by example and in the future will only sell fresh milk from German milk producers. Rewe will also soon put only fresh milk from German farms on the shelves of its own brands. In order to support pig farmers, Germany’s second largest grocery store after Edek also pays prices when buying pork, as it did before the outbreak of African swine fever. According to Rewe, the fact is that the money goes to farmers.

Others are also active: the Schwarz Group is transferring EUR 50 million to the Animal Welfare Initiative, which supports farmers in transforming stables. In addition, Lidl and Kaufland increased the purchase price of ten pieces of pork by one euro per kilogram.

Handel speaks with farmers’ representatives

Aldi, Edeka, Lidl, Kaufland and Rewe are discussing possible improvements in the dairy sector with representatives of the “Land Creates Connection”. The problem: dairies, meat companies and food producers are not at the table. The talks began last week and are scheduled to continue each week.

Less is more: If production is sustainable, less pesticides are needed. Photo: AFP

The support fund, in which the state should also participate, is being discussed. The Ministry of Agriculture is skeptical about this. Such a mixed fund of companies and taxpayers’ money is legally problematic, the spokesman emphasizes.

The second idea of ​​introducing a designation of origin for German food was also met with skepticism at the ministry. Klöckner is working on a solution at EU level, Andresen wants a national designation. This is the only way to respect the higher requirements that German pet owners have to meet. Because farmers are allowed to use less fertilizers and pesticides, piglets can only be neutered by painless anesthesia and have to give sows more space, the costs for Germans are particularly high.

The farm dies every hour

Environmental and animal rights activists see the agricultural crisis as a failure of the system. German farmers should produce less for the world market and more for German customers. Because in the global market, German producers compete with suppliers who have little interest in ecology, animal welfare and human rights. The competition for the lowest price costs a living, criticizes the agricultural alliance “we have enough”, which brings together 60 associations from Greenpeace to Misereor. The result: “Every hour a farm dies in Germany,” says Saskia spokesman Richartz.