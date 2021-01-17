47% of credit card payments were contactless in 2020

A recent report from the Carte Bancaire group shows the numbers for bank card payments the French made in 2020. According to Les Échos, we can find without much surprise that contactless payment has skyrocketed 33% to 47% compared to 2019. Several reasons can explain this change in the behavior of French consumers.

We’ll surpass 4 billion contactless payments in 2020

We can safely say that 2020 was the year of contactlessness. The Covid-19 pandemic is not free. The barrier gestures recommended by the government and WHO have pushed the French to adopt this means of payment, which minimizes the risks for consumers. Anyone who says contactless payment naturally means no physical contact with the bank card terminal. You don’t have to enter your code, just bring your bank card with you to pay. It’s still less risky.

In the same category

Internet access is becoming political in Uganda

In the report we can also see that the transition of the ceiling from 30 to 50 euros has also made contact without contact possible, as well as accelerating the level of equipment used by French dealers. In 2019, only a third of card payments in physical stores were contactless, and that was a huge increase. Contactless today goes almost beyond “traditional” payments. Loÿs Moulin, director of bank card development, explains: “In 2019, 3.3 billion contactless CB card payments were made in stores. We passed the 4 billion mark in 2020. “

France is still far behind Denmark

The Scandinavian countries made the same observation as France. Norway and Denmark have introduced several restrictive measures to restrict social contact. This has led to an increase in contactless payments in stores and restaurants, according to regional payment service provider Nets. Some surprising numbers in this regard: 86% of Danish citizens preferred to make contactless payments in the last week of October. It is precisely in this country that contactless membership is highest. Norway follows with 77% and Finland with 70%.

The French figures immediately seem ridiculous compared to those of the countries of the north … According to the report, the first very strict limit in France limited the number of payments. We can see that dealers are getting better equipped. In fact, 80% of them have terminals where payments can be made without entering their secret code. In 2018 it was only 59%. Note that the French are becoming more and more confident in this payment method. According to the Banque de France, the fraud rate is 0.064%, a historically low rate.