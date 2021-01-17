Google is adding a guest mode to its connected speakers

Google is taking another step towards better privacy management. Starting today, Mountain View in the USA is offering its connected speakers a new function called “Guest Mode”. As the name suggests, this allows your guests to use your Nest Audio or Nest Hub Max without actually having to access your personal information, reports The Verge.

In guest mode, Google spokesmen are more concerned about data protection

If connected speakers are extremely practical on a daily basis, they still have one major flaw: their confidentiality. This is especially true for Google speakers. After syncing with a Gmail account, all you need is simple voice commands to manage the appointments in your calendar, access your address book, etc.

If you’re the only one using your speaker, you’ll be fine. On the other hand, it can be a lot more disruptive when an overly teasing guest is having fun exploring your Nest Audio or Nest Hub Max’s features. In response to this issue, Google launched “guest mode” for its connected speakers.

To activate it, a voice command is sufficient: “Hey Google, turn on guest mode”. From then on, the verbal interactions dictated by your guests will take place without being saved to your personal account. This means that your history will not be affected and the speaker will not take these requirements into account when personalizing the assistant. Better still, guests won’t be able to access your calendar or address book either.

On the flip side, they can still access most of your speaker’s functions: play music, search the internet for a recipe, and even control other connected devices like sockets, lightbulbs, and switches. Likewise and surprisingly, the Nest Hub would still be able to hold video conferences.

Note that this functionality is not infallible as a single voice command is enough to disable it. It has at least the advantage of being in existence and allowing its users to be more secure when they receive guests in their homes. Currently, only North American (and English speaking) users can use guest mode. It will take a little more patience before it arrives in France.