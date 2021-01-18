Qualcomm acquires Nuvia, a startup founded by three former Apple engineers

Nuvia was developed by Gerard Williams, Manu Gulati, and John Bruno, three engineers who previously worked on chip design at Apple. Qualcomm didn’t hesitate to lose $ 1.4 billion to afford this startup that could anger the semiconductor industry. This is a sizable bet on both the team’s talent and commitment to building next generation processors for data centers or smartphones.

Nuvia engineers hold the secret for the future of 5G chips?

Nuvia was only founded two years ago and is doing an excellent job. Qualcomm says the cost of this buyout is justified by the acceleration and growth of 5G. A spokesman for the US giant said: “5G continues to accelerate the convergence of mobility and IT. The acquisition of Nuvia builds on Qualcomm Technologies’ technology leadership at Snapdragon, gradually improving processor performance and energy efficiency to meet the needs of the next generation of 5G computers. “.

Gerard Williams, Manu Gulati and John Bruno join the ranks of Qualcomm. It is expected that their products will be integrated into the large selection of chips that Qualcomm already offers. Gerard Williams, Nuvia CEO and former chief processor designer at Apple, said, “The leadership in processor performance will be critical to defining and implementing the next era of IT innovation. The combination of Nuvia and Qualcomm brings together the best engineering talent, the best technology and the best resources in the industry. We set the bar high for the rest of the industry. “

Qualcomm wants to seduce the giants of the web

The semiconductor market is changing rapidly. Many companies that have worked with large chip manufacturers like Intel or Qualcomm in the past have built their own in-house teams over the past decade. This applies to Apple, but also to Amazon, Google, Facebook and many other large technology companies. Chips for connected speakers as well as for smartphones or data centers. These web giants are fed up with paying licenses to other companies to license their technology to them.

This situation even led Apple to buy the “chips” part from Intel in 2019. With a billion dollar investment, Apple offered Intel’s 5G modem subsidiary. Since then, 2,200 Intel employees have joined Apple. The apple brand was also able to acquire all intellectual property rights. A process that allows the company to develop components specifically designed for its devices. Apple is now trying to oust Qualcomm by developing its own 5G modem for the iPhone.

Maybe Nuvia could be a game changer. The company’s engineers are working on a new type of chip called the Phoenix. This is an arm-based semiconductor that can result in a variety of different, more flexible processors. Gerard Williams says, “We design our own core from scratch. Our secret sauce is physical design skills and micro-architecture. Technologies that the giants of the web cannot master and much better performance ”.