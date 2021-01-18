Grab Financial raises $ 300 million to expand financial services

The Southeast Asian delivery giant has hit hard again. The Financial Times reports that the Grab Financial subsidiary of Grab, a Kuala Lumpur company born in 2012, has just raised $ 300 million. Financed by the South Korean company Hanwha Asset Management and with the participation of K3 Ventures, GGV Capital, Arbor Ventures and Flourish Ventures. A fundraiser that puts Grab Financial at $ 3 billion so far.

Grab Financial takes off

This is not the first fundraiser for the Malaysian company. In February 2020, Grab announced it had raised $ 856 million to help expand its banking services. This new $ 300 million fundraiser will be dedicated entirely to Grab Financial.

Funding that comes a few weeks after the possible merger between Grab and Gojek. Since the talks seemed to be on the right track, Gojek finally decided on Tokopedia. Two Indonesian companies that know each other well and have mutual investors: Google, Temasek or Sequoia Capital India.

If that $ 300 million is earmarked for Grab Financial, we remember that Grab was originally a startup specializing in VTC services. However, the activities have grown rapidly: grocery delivery, digital payment system, online banking, hotel reservations, ticketing, insurance, etc. These are areas that have allowed the company to become a super application, reaching the $ 14 billion valuation in the process . Grab Financial is now valued at $ 3 billion.

Yong Hyun Kim, CEO of Hanwha Asset Management, is very confident about the future of Grab Financial. He clarified: “We anticipate that Grab Financial will continue to grow exponentially through an innovative business model that supports changing consumer lifestyles as well as its highly synergistic relationship with Grab, the biggest unicorn. Southeast Asia.”

Southeast Asian financial services market explodes

In the announcement to discuss this new funding, Grab Financial announced that revenues in 2020 were up 40% from 2019. Growth due to the development of AutoInvest, an investment platform that allows users to invest small amounts of money.

Grab Financial also announced the launch of several financial products for individuals and professionals in late 2020. It should be noted that in Southeast Asia, the use of financial services through digital technology has increased significantly since the pandemic of the Covid-19.

At the end of 2019, Grab developed a digital banking solution together with Singtel. The two companies have jointly received a license to offer their customers online banking products. Within this consortium, Grab holds 60% of the shares and Singtel the remaining 40%.

The two companies have been working for several months to contribute to the financial services industry with a differentiated offering that meets the needs of consumers and businesses in Singapore and Southeast Asia. According to a report released by Google and Temasek, the financial services market in this region of the world could reach $ 60 billion in revenue by 2025.