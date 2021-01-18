Consequences of caring for Corona: He was left alone and overwhelmed – the economy

The corona pandemic has placed an enormous burden on those in need of care and on staff in homes and outpatient services. This is confirmed by a retrospective study of the Center for Nursing Quality (ZQP) for the period between March and June last year, provided by Tagesspiegel Background Health & E-Health. And the explosiveness of this situation, the authors emphasize, “was not mitigated even in the second wave.” For the purposes of the study, almost 2,000 employees from nursing homes and outpatient services throughout Germany were interviewed. The telephone survey for households took place in July, for outpatient services in August and September.

Specifically, 84 percent of retirement home employees surveyed said the mood, zest for life, mental abilities and orientation of the population had “significantly worsened” during the pandemic. 61 percent also experienced a decline in external support for care in their facilities, for example from therapists, clinics and specialists or relatives. In the case of outpatient care services, this was observed in only less than a quarter of respondents – but in direct confrontation with suspected corona cases, it was also 37 percent.

Problems with clinics, health authorities and specialists

“Our study emphasizes that the health, quality of life and urgent support of people in need of care in their daily lives are in some cases at significant risk from a corona pandemic,” says ZQP CEO Ralf Suhr. This is also evident from the fact that 37 percent of outpatient services said they had rejected new requests for care in at least one case. On average, these services rejected 8.5 requests. Of nursing homes, 62 percent reported a freeze on admission. In addition, the visits of the locals dropped drastically.

On the questions of institutions where cooperation was particularly difficult, outpatient nurses most often mentioned hospitals and health authorities. In institutional care, the highest priority was the problems with specialized practice. Specifically, 24 percent of respondents said the care of specialists for those who needed it had deteriorated. 21 percent named hospitals and physiotherapy here.

According to information, assistance from volunteer partners has also decreased significantly. More than a quarter of respondents confirmed this – 39 percent for the help of relatives. However, the latter can be attributed to a particularly strict restriction on visits during the first wave of infections, which are now considered a mistake: More than four-fifths of respondents said a total ban on visits had been temporarily imposed on their facilities.

Above all, psychological stress has increased

The study also confirms that the workload of nursing staff has increased due to the pandemic. 40 percent of respondents from outpatient services reported more physical stress and 58 percent more mental stress. In nursing homes, the corresponding rates were 39 and 65 percent of respondents. According to the study, the reason for further workload was other tasks after the pandemic.

According to the study, the lack of protective / hygienic material related to safety in the first wave may have contributed to psychological stress. The study shows the statistical relationship here. Outpatient care sometimes lacked three “serious” items: simple mouth and nose protection (51 percent), better quality masks such as FFP2 (45 percent), and hand disinfectants (40 percent). In inpatient facilities, the corresponding rates were 36, 42, and approximately 30 percent (protective coats and hand sanitizers). In the meantime, the situation has eased significantly – although there are still reports of shortages.

“The situation is absolutely alarming”

However, the authors of the study warn of the consequences of the persistent shortage of staff. “Sometimes the glaring lack of well-trained professionals before a pandemic could experience a reinforcing corona effect, further destabilizing patient safety,” the text said. At the same time, the authors would like learning effects. “It is to be hoped that knowledge, awareness of problems and care for hygiene measures in care will increase steadily as a result of the corona crisis, as the importance of these issues has gained further significant awareness as a result of the pandemic.”

The work situation in long-term care was “extremely tense” in many places before the pandemic, Suhr emphasized. It is “very remarkable” what is still happening in many institutions and services against this background. However, the situation is “currently absolutely alarming”. The launched vaccination campaign gives hope for a little more relaxation. At the same time, it is “very important that healthcare professionals also take advantage of rapid vaccination.”