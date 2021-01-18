How can you reinvent your communication in 2021?

Shaped by the global pandemic, the crisis in 2020 disrupted the daily lives of companies. Brands had to adapt and communicators had to change their practices to meet new challenges and new consumer practices. We spoke to Cyndie Bettant, Communications Director at Cision in France.

Has 2020 changed the way we communicate?

2020 has left a lasting mark on the role of communication under pressure from consumers who have changed. What we saw in 2020 was shocking. I think everyone has taken a little shelter and thought about what was important, what wasn’t, what was essential and what wasn’t … and we saw that communication really does play an essential role.

Communication has supported the consumer society for years; it now has to support this changing world. We have moved from a world of more to a world of better, and it’s an entire job and profession that has to change its messages and perceptions.

What impact did the crisis have on the communications professions?

Indeed, communications professions have been hit hard by the crisis. Cision conducted a survey of hundreds of communications managers. In 2021 the budgets for 2/3 of us will be reduced compared to the previous year. Still, 77% of communications professionals tell us their job has never been more important.

We are therefore faced with a paradox, because we have actually rediscovered the importance of communicating, communicating with our customers, communicating internally with our employees and at the same time shrinking budgets.

There is a lot of talk about brand loyalty, which will be very important. We also talk about the rationale and it is up to the communication professionals to approach this type of project head on.

How can we reinvent ourselves?

The first strong trend to reinvent yourself is obviously digital. As we have seen during this crisis, those professions and companies that have been able to anticipate new digital behaviors and adapt their business to what the digital brings us have done better than the others. Communication is no exception. We need to digitize our practices towards more video conferencing, social networking and new online platforms that will allow us to improve our communication on the web as journalists do this more and more.

The second lever for growth for me is really the benefit: What do I serve as a company, what are my struggles, how do I help my environment, what do I ultimately serve? We really have to think about this right to exist and then get involved with causes, get involved with what resonates for my company, for my employees and for what I do every day.

I think it’s clear that communication is facing major challenges. We will try to change consumption patterns, that is the hardest part of communication! No company can do it alone. So we have to play it together. The communication strategy in 2021 and for the years to come is to play it together, to put yourself at the center of an ecosystem, to bring everyone together and to try to advance this ecosystem together.

There are similarities in communication, it’s up to us to do that.

One last tip for communicators in 2021?

What I want to say to communicators in 2021 is to be confident, be daring, and have the courage to be data. Our job has grown in importance, we need to be worth it, we need to be able to measure the impact of our actions. We are challenged on many different goals: ROI, our employer brand impact, and then everything that defines our brand image and our impact on environmental, socio-economic, etc. So we have to be ready to support these goals and really measure everything that we can relate to the company in general.

I wish you a good year 2021.