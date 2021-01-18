Bureaucracy, incompetence, the corona: this is how Brexit affects trade – the economy

The effects of Brexit in real life – forwarder Horst Kottmeyer from Bad Oeynhausen in Westphalia can say more than he would like. They are stories of bureaucracy, incompetence and the corona. Kottmeyer says: “The economic effects are great.”

Kottmeyer works with his own trucks and drivers. For example, it has parts supplied by German car suppliers to the English Bentley plant. Until Brexit, electronically registered license plates of German lorries at the entrance to the Eurotunnel were automatically recognized and lorries could travel on trains. The so-called Eurotunnel must now be sent for each journey.

While it usually still works, in other cases it’s absurd: Anyone passing through the English county of Kent to get to mainland Europe via Dover now needs a “Kent Exit Permit”. Those who do not have this permit pay GBP 300. Driver Kottmeyer had an electronically reserved license. The English policeman who checked him did not find him in his system. The forwarder had to send the driver proof to his private e-mail address in order to convince the police officer. “It’s pure tailoring,” Kottmeyer complains.

Hardened queues

Bureaucracy and street controls are pretty bad. “The queues are probably hardened,” says Florian Eck, executive director of the German Transport Forum. However, at a slightly higher level, it is also clear how badly most companies on both sides of the English Channel have entered this new era.

Even a large and professional logistics company such as DB Schenker had to apply the emergency brake on Wednesday: no new shipments to the UK will be accepted until further notice. The reason: only ten percent of orders have complete and correct documents. Under a bilateral trade agreement, no customs duties are usually levied on goods. However, companies have to handle the whole customs process – mainly due to import sales tax.

DB Schenker even has employees specially trained for Brexit, who continuously help their customers fill in the necessary customs documents. The working group for the logistics company Brexit spent a year preparing for a break with the United Kingdom. And yet the flood of troubled cases was too great.

Chaos and ignorance

The forwarder Kottmeyer can explain the consequences of these failures in practice: One of his drivers brought plastic profiles to an English window manufacturer. He knew nothing about the import process. He had never heard of the help of customs brokers. There is another problem with these service providers: They guarantee import sales tax. When they have a lot of customers who are not fully prepared, agents very quickly reach their financial limits for such guarantees. “Many medium-sized companies have not yet understood this,” says Kottmeyer.

However, there is also ignorance and incompetence among the big players: For example, a global company in Asia manufactures microwave ovens in England. However, she was not able to create the necessary customs papers to get the goods to a kitchen plumber in Germany. Another forwarding company brought steel from a truck from England to a German company, which was also overwhelmed by import handling.

It is better to drive empty than to stand still

Because of these difficulties, Kottmeyer says: “We would rather leave Great Britain empty than take the goods with us. Our drivers do not feel that they have been standing for three days. “She prefers to load in Belgium.

At the moment, freight traffic between the mainland and the island is limited. But, for example, from next week, car manufacturers will resume production. Kottmeyer will then triple the number of its trucks on this route. “Our customers need the goods.”

As if the situation was not serious enough, there is Corona, now in a mutated form, which prevails in Great Britain. Both France and England require border tests. If a driver passes positive tests, he must be in a British quarantine facility for ten days. Some drivers now say, “I won’t do it for myself anymore.” There are also entire forwarding companies that are not going to the island yet.

That is why the executive director of the association, Florian Eck, demands that the federal government improve its regulation of corona entry. If a truck driver in the UK and then followed all the hygiene rules, it would also be enough if he was tested for the first time in his home country, says Eck. The United Kingdom and the EU should suspend their customs formalities for at least a month “until they are rectified”. The “green bars” for trucks in the EU should apply again on the island.

Niels Beuck, CEO and Head of European Affairs at the Federal Association of Forwarding and Logistics, concludes with a pessimistic conclusion: “Despite everything incomprehensible, one thing is certain: Brexit will employ us and our member companies for a long time.”