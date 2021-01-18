WhatsApp is delaying the introduction of controversial new data protection guidelines

In early January, WhatsApp announced the upcoming implementation of a new privacy policy that would allow certain data of its users to be shared with parent company Facebook. Finally, following the disapproving reaction of its users, the intelligence service decided to postpone its deployment to May 15, 2021. Not a question of the task. WhatsApp just wants to give its users more time to better understand the pros and cons of these new rules.

WhatsApp wants to reassure its users

The announcement of the updated WhatsApp Terms of Use and Privacy Policy met with strong reactions from users. Given the Facebook group’s many escapades in terms of privacy protection, they feared that the content of their private discussions would soon be shared with Mark Zuckerberg’s social network, especially for commercial purposes. A fear that led to record spikes in downloads for Telegram and Signal, two competing messaging services.

However, according to WhatsApp, users have nothing to worry about as their chats are always protected in the same way. “The privacy and security of your personal messages and calls does not change. They are protected by end-to-end encryption and neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can read or listen to them. We will never weaken this security and let this information appear in every discussion so that you are aware of our commitment, ”said the news service in a blog post.

In addition, the app promises that “the history of the recipients of messages sent or calls made” is not saved, that WhatsApp groups remain private and that neither they nor Facebook can see your location. divided. After all, users can still delete their messages just as they can download all of their data.

@WhatsApp’s new privacy policy does not affect the confidentiality of your exchanges with loved ones. For more information on how @WhatsApp protects your privacy and what is NOT shared with @Facebook, see here: https://t.co/phGUFtLzm0 https://t.co/4JWzfaAclQ

– Facebook France (@FacebookFR) January 12, 2021

A misunderstanding at the origin of the controversy?

In reality, the new terms and conditions imposed by WhatsApp would be specific to features that allow users to communicate more easily with companies. The messaging service ensures that “this update contains new options for people who want to send a message to a company via WhatsApp,” while also providing “more transparency about how we collect and use data”. Additionally, the app promises that “this update will not be used to improve our ability to share data with Facebook.”

In addition, the messaging service expects that the update of its confidentiality policy will allow its users to discover new businesses, especially thanks to Facebook ads that include “a button to send a message to a WhatsApp company” . It is also stated that “Facebook may use the way you interact with these ads to personalize the ads you see on Facebook”.

WhatsApp also assures us that these new rules will lead to better customer service: “Some large companies need to use hosting services to manage their communications. For this reason, we offer companies the option to use Facebook’s secure hosting services to manage WhatsApp chats with their customers. “Here, too, the messaging service takes on its marketing ambitions half-heartedly and drowns them out in comparison to other services:“ Whether you communicate with a company by phone, e-mail or WhatsApp, you can see it. that you say and use this information for your own marketing purposes, including advertising on Facebook. “

After all, the aim is to offer WhatsApp users a new shopping experience: “Some companies with a business on Facebook or Instagram can also have a business in their professional WhatsApp profile. That way, you can see a company’s product on Facebook and Instagram and buy directly from WhatsApp. “In that regard, the app remains vague about how user data is collected and used, and only promises that” if you choose to interact with stores, we’ll let you know on WhatsApp how your data will be shared. ” with Facebook ”.

The new delayed privacy policy

If this new privacy policy is clearer, WhatsApp will still delay implementation. The original launch is scheduled for February 8th and will take effect on May 15th, 2021. The messaging service ensures that this postponement gives its users time to understand the pros and cons of the outs of this update. We wonder if it isn’t more of a means of letting the controversy run out of steam on its own.