New revelations from the New York Times on the secret “Jedi Blue” contract between Facebook and Google

We have known for a few weeks that a secret agreement would have been reached between Facebook and Google in 2018. The latter, called “Jedi Blue”, concerns the advertising auctions offered by Mountain View Facebook. An illegal agreement that would have allowed these two web giants to establish their monopoly in the online advertising industry. In a report titled “Behind a Secret Deal Between Facebook and Google,” the New York Times revealed documents obtained from the American judiciary as part of the ongoing case in Texas.

Facebook would clearly have benefited from the “Jedi Blue” deal

In the New York Times we read: “The Jedi Blue deal would have given Facebook an advantage in online advertising. The terms Google offered Facebook gave the social media giant unprecedented advantages. Facebook had more time to bid on most auctions, and Google provided Facebook with confidential information about the audience. Under this illegal agreement, Facebook had promised to position itself on at least 90% of the auctions as soon as it could identify the audience. “

Facebook would therefore have spent at least $ 500 million a year under the “Jedi Blue” contract. According to the New York Times, Google’s other advertising partners could never have gotten that much. Mountain View firm deliberately favored the social media giant by guaranteeing it a certain amount of advertising revenue. According to the American newspaper, there is therefore unfair competition. Currently, the two web giants reject this theory, claiming that the “Jedi Blue” contract is not anti-competitive.

The two giants had expected a possible antitrust investigation

According to a Facebook spokesperson: “This agreement with Google has made it possible to increase competition in advertising auctions.” For its part, Google says, “The Texas lawsuit distorts the agreement and other aspects of our advertising.” However, from a December 29 article published by the Wall Street Journal, we know that the transaction fees Facebook owed Google were 5% to 10%, while for other advertisers they are closer to around 20%.

The New York Times also claims: “A clause in the ‘Blue Jedi’ agreement required the two giants to cooperate and provide mutual assistance in the event of an investigation into their practices. It is also evident that in the agreement the term antitrust law at least Has been mentioned 20 times. “It is therefore not surprising that Texas and the US Department of Justice are using the Jedi Blue treaty to justify action against Facebook and Google. Even if Facebook and Google believe that they are in their right …

Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general, summed it up pretty well in one sentence. He explains: “If the market were a baseball game, Google would be the pitcher, the batsman and the referee …”. Since auction manipulation is illegal in the United States, the process could be speedy. Let’s see if Facebook and Google’s lines of defense evolve.