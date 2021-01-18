Housing in the suburbs of Berlin: Newcomers are exposing the surrounding area to pressure – real estate – economy

The population is forecast to grow in Germany by 2035, especially in metropolitan areas. This is especially true for large cities such as Berlin. Not only the Berlin Hyp survey, but also the Hamburg Gewos Institute for Urban, Regional and Housing Research identified a strong trend towards life outside the city. Background: During digitization and pandemic work in the home office, labor and housing markets are more spatially separated and housing in large cities is expensive. In addition, no one can know how long the corona crisis will last and what the economic consequences will be for Germany: Thanks to this, the savings – if available – are secured in view of the low interest rates on real estate.

If the real estate boom continues in 2021, it will be the first time in decades that the housing market has continued to recover despite a deep recession. What does this say in favor of such a 2021 outlook and what does it mean for Berlin and the surrounding area?

According to a survey by the digital association Bitkom, one in five employees (21 percent) would look for a new home if in the future they could work mainly from home. The desire to move – for example in the countryside and in a larger or cheaper living space – is greatest among younger workers. More than one in three people aged 16 to 24 is considering moving. For older workers aged 45 to 59, it is only 15 percent, and for people aged 60 and over more than eleven percent. “Due to the continuing trend towards a home office, many workers are less dependent on their place of residence near their employer,” says Bitkom President Achim Berg.

Five districts around Berlin recorded the largest influx in Germany

The head of the Association of Private Building Societies Bernd Hertweck says that he expects that the building funds paid by the end of 2020 for the houses he represents will increase by 15 percent compared to the previous year. According to the Federal Statistical Office, real estate prices continued to rise sharply in the third quarter of last year, despite the Corona crisis. In rural areas, residential real estate has risen sharply on average. In more densely populated rural areas, house prices rose 9.7 percent compared to the same quarter last year. This always applies to the capital region. Five of the eight districts around Berlin and Potsdam recorded the largest influx of families in Germany, according to the Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall in a study by the Institute of German Economics (Cologne), which is available exclusively for the Tagesspiegel (see also picture).

After Hamburg, Berlin is the country with the lowest vacancy rate for apartment buildings, according to the independent Empirica AG, which collects and processes regional data from the real estate industry. “Urban markets therefore urgently need new construction as well as land construction near public transport stops in the area around urban areas,” said Michael Schlatterer, General Director of Residential Valuation at CBRE, Germany, who commissioned the study. On the contrary, the vacancy rate in shrinking regions is increasing by about four thousand dwellings every year. “Life in the country must therefore be made more attractive again,” said Empirica Deputy Board member Rainer Braun.

The trend towards a home office increases the desire to own a house

The trend of costly home ownership has deepened again despite the corona crisis. In times of crisis, people rely more than ever on home ownership, regardless of their livelihood. Family and family house prices rose 8.6 percent in the third quarter, said Hamburg’s independent research and advisory institute F + B recently. “We believe that the corona pandemic has caused a further and apparently sustainable increase in demand with limited supply at the same time,” said the chief. F + B Bernd Leutner.

“Given the trend towards a home office that has been strengthened by Corona, real estate ownership seems even more desirable,” says Peter Hübner, president of the main association for the German construction industry. Assuming the trend in mobile work continues, 73 percent of experts surveyed by Berlin Hyp, a commercial real estate financier, see increasing or strongly growing migration to the surrounding area. Children’s rooms, offices, gardens – living space with such “accessories” is expensive in the city. Families know how to help each other. They are moving where living space is more accessible – and the workplace is still easily accessible. 25 percent of respondents estimate that immigration to the environment will remain constant. When asked about the preferred residential area, 43.1 percent answered with the preference for the “rural area”, 23.8 percent preferred the surroundings. The bacon belt is the preferred residential area for 19.1 percent of respondents, the inner city for only 11.4 percent. “If the trend to the surroundings is confirmed, it will have far-reaching implications for infrastructure and local transport requirements on the outskirts of the city, but also in the thick belts of large cities,” says Berlin-Hyp head Sascha Klaus. As part of the “trend barometer”, the real estate financial intermediary conducted a survey of 220 real estate experts from Germany and abroad. Berlin Hyp relies on housing markets that are considered safe because major investors keep their hands off hotels, retail properties and offices in the crisis in Corone.

Price savings around 30 percent

In Germany, Berlin is the city with the most dynamic rise in house prices: According to an IW study for Schwäbisch Hall, prices have risen since around € 2,400 to around € 4,200, more than 70%. Who builds a family house near the metropolis, saves Price savings of 30 percent is not exceptional.

According to Tolle Immobilien, the Berlin-Brandenburg region is entering the new year 2021 with real estate with a Tesla effect and a high demand for urban housing. “The surrounding area, with its communities such as Bernau, attracted many investors last year because there was too little supply in Berlin, which was dwarfed against demand. Thanks to BER and the settlement of Tesla, great attention will be paid to the southeast in particular this year, “says Corvin Tolle, managing partner of Tolle Immobilien GmbH. In the meantime, some investors are increasingly exploring locations outside major metropolitan areas.” The fact that a pandemic structurally increases the demand for living space should also benefit these locations. In addition, the initial revenues are significantly higher here, “says Karsten Němeček, General Manager of Corporate Finance – Valuation at the real estate services provider Savills Germany.