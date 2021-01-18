28 billion for R&D and manufacturing

The Taiwanese giant TSMC, the leading independent founder in the semiconductor market and supplier for Apple (for the A14 chips for iPhone and iPad), but also for AMD (for Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics cards)), announced at the end of last week expects to raise between $ 25 billion and $ 28 billion in 2021. This sum will be invested in the research and development of the group, in particular to enable the development of new etching techniques on silicon for the next generations of processors. It is also being used to add to the already generous manufacturing capabilities of TSMC, which recently took orders from Intel in addition to those from its other customers.

TSMC focuses on economic recovery

That announcement comes as the group was about to sign a flattering record marked by an increase in sales that could reach 47% year over year, states TexasNewsToday. “It’s an indicator of what you think about the economic recovery and your confidence in long-term growth,” said Brett Simpson, an analyst at Arete Research. According to estimates by the New York company S & P Global, TSMC should also achieve a 23% higher net profit compared to the previous year.

One purpose of TSMC’s investments will be to support ongoing projects. For example, last year the group announced the opening of a new facility on American soil in Arizona for an amount of $ 12 billion. At the same time, the group is aiming to expand the production capacity of its Nanjing site in east China, although orders from Chinese customers are not as large as in the past. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Chinese orders represented only 6% of TSMC’s sales, compared to 22% in the previous quarter. This is one of the most direct effects of American pressure on the Taiwanese giant, which was forced to turn its back on HiSilicon (Huawei subsidiary responsible for developing the Kirin chips) for key customers.