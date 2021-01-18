A free tool for building websites with a side menu

Often times, to create documentation associated with a project, service, language, and so on, specific pages are created on a site. You also need your own website or tab to create a blog. Putting your nose in code can startle and demotivate some people.

Jake Prins decided to start SidePage, a free tool for creating simple websites with a side menu. For him, the tool is mainly used to create documentation for a project. That’s how he got the idea. He was then inspired by the Tailwind documentary. A tool that saves time and, most importantly, is free!

Provision of professional project documentation

The operation of SidePage is very easy. Once you are registered on the website, all you have to do is create a new project. After naming it, defining the slug, or even choosing the theme among the 8 suggested, you need to choose the status of the site (draft or public) and decide whether to index the site in the search engines.

SidePage also allows the creation of blogs

Subsequently, pages and page groups can be added and the pages can be enriched with content. The order of the pages and the page blocks can be changed. Content creation is very easy and allows adding images, quotes, links or even lists.

It is possible to work together on SidePage by adding members to your team. Integration with Stripe is also available for managing payments.

The tool is free. For those who want to go further, have a personalized domain, or even create an unlimited number of pages per project, view the HTML and take advantage of more customization options, there are two paid offers available. One for $ 8 per month and the other for $ 35 per month.