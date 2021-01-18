Financial control of apartment applicants: potential tenants are over-screened – real estate – economy

Photos you recently saw on the city streets on Saturday: Large gatherings of mostly younger people with Coron intervals in front of closed house entrances looking for an apartment in Berlin. Then a broker will appear and ask for credit information. The certificate of the established institute Schufa.de costs less than 30 euros. But it’s also cheaper. Start-up Itsmydata offers a credit certificate for only 6.90 euros. This is a difference for young students. But does cheap evidence also open the door to your first apartment?

Michael Giese and Alexander Sieverts are behind Itsmydata. Both come from the international data industry. At the end of 2017, they founded Itsmydata in Munich. The start-up currently has twelve employees in the team. The company is headquartered in Munich-Untergiesing, but is digitally connected throughout Germany. Data from credit agencies Schufa, Boniversum, CrifBürgel and Infoscore are used for certificates.

Under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which entered into force in 2018, all citizens can find out for themselves what information is stored by companies or institutions related to the person. This ordinance gave impetus to his mydata. “Our vision is to give everyone power over their data,” said the founders.

Michael Giese, formerly Head of Department at Schufa-Holding, explains how this can be achieved in practice: “Individuals should share in the value of their data and, above all, be better able to identify what and where they are used. We care about the sovereignty of data, and each individual has his data under control again. “

This is also evident in the price. A compressed credit report for the landlord or bank is available from Itsmydata at a “cost price,” Giese points out. After three months, the certificate can be extended for another three months for a fee of 3.90 euros. “We are unbeatable with these prices,” said the founder.

Itsmydata’s creditworthiness certificate is still a newcomer to the market. Alexander Sieverts looks to the future with great optimism: “So far we have only received positive feedback. We are not aware of any cases where our certificate has been refused. “According to its own information, the startup recently started cooperation with the largest local brokerage organization Immobilienverband Deutschland IVD.

In the case of private landlords, advertising often states that proof of creditworthiness is required. Information from Itsmydata.de can help. From February, a special tenant certificate should be available, which can also be sent to the agent electronically if necessary.

There is another bonus effect, as Michael Giese explains: “Regardless of the certificate, it’s exciting for everyone to know what data is stored about it by credit bureaus.” On his mydata you can find out which companies use a free data account. Facebook, Twitter or Telekom saved. Itsmydata promises that incorrect information may be corrected or data may also be erased.

The real estate association in Germany welcomes new offers with reluctance. IVD spokesman Heiko Senebald said it was assumed that all certificate providers had received their data legally. “But that doesn’t necessarily say anything about the quality of the data, which is crucial for assessing the risk of failure.” Some providers obtain their data from the banking sector, others from the spectrum of online trading. “The market decides which product is the best,” believes the brokerage association.

Schufa Holding AG has sparked controversial discussions with its recently launched CheckNow project. SPD’s digital policy spokesman Jens Zimmermann said at the end of November about Schufa’s checking of bank accounts: “With the CheckNow project, Schufa wants to give disabled people who have poor scores a better value if they have access to give their bank statements. That’s treacherous. Here, the situation of people is used to force consent to this very controversial project. This consent necessarily has nothing to do with voluntary consent in accordance with data protection. “

Evidence of creditworthiness may not be provided during the inspection

It is not true that when looking for an apartment, proof of creditworthiness must be submitted from the very beginning. Other factors, such as the overall impression, often play a role. This is confirmed by David Eberhart from the Association of Berlin-Brandenburg Housing Companies: “If there is a high demand for housing, loan certificates can make it easier for housing companies to choose. The decisive factor for the allocation of flats is the overall view of all circumstances. “The Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information says:” If potential tenants initially only want to inspect the premises, there is no need to ask about the economic situation or to ask. At this stage, only identification data (surname, first name and address) and possibly information can be requested. on the existence of a residence permit. Credit checks or a request for proof of creditworthiness are allowed only immediately before the conclusion of the contract. “

At the Association of the Private Real Estate Industry (BFW), “corporate practice includes proof of Schufa, which is consistently accepted as a trusted information partner,” says Susanne Klabe, executive director of the Berlin Regional Association. If the potential owner of the apartment allowed it, the companies would obtain information directly from Schufa for the shortlisted applicants.

Guarantees are a classic among students

In the city housing company Degewo, questions about creditworthiness are not a priority when contacting people looking for accommodation. “In our rental process, we only request documents from the potential customer to whom we would like to rent the apartment in the last step,” describes the process by Paul Lichtenthäler from Degewo Corporate Communications. This also includes a credit check. “But for our potential new tenants, we do it for free.” It takes place through a framework contractual partner and we only need the written consent of the interested party, “said the spokesman.

Degewo explicitly offers students “individual solutions”. If you have your own income, such as student loans or employment contracts, you can do so without a guarantee. But this classic is far from obsolete. BBU spokesman Eberhart advises to explicitly involve parents and consider safeguards.

The influx of young academics into the housing market is now also large in Coronian times. Jana Judisch from Studierendenwerk Berlin confirms this. The organization offers around 9,200 seats. Anyone who wants to stay there must prove that they are enrolled in one of Berlin’s universities. However, this is not a free ticket, as there are currently around 3,000 young people on the application list. “The waiting time is between one and three semesters,” says Jana Judisch.