JD.com is restructuring its financial sector to comply with antitrust regulations

JD Digits, the financial arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, is being restructured to become JD Technology, the South China Morning Post reports. A maneuver that follows the new regulations of the Chinese authorities.

JD Technology covers the group’s financial activities as well as its artificial intelligence and cloud computing branches. Li Yayun, formerly JD.com’s chief compliance officer and the company’s Communist Party secretary, will head the restructured department. This choice, while not having a lot of technological experience, leaves no doubt about JD’s intentions. “Whether it is a question of technological conformity or company conformity, this is a central and sensitive issue. The creation of JD Technology and the appointment of Li send a strong signal that JD Digits seeks to weaken the financial side and strengthen its technology side, ”said Chang Liang, Executive Director of EqualOcean.

It also seems that JD wants to avoid suffering the same fate as its rival Ant Group, whose IPO was suspended by Beijing last November after its founder Jack Ma openly criticized the country’s traditional banks. In fact, the company filed an application in September 2020 with the aim of integrating the Shanghai Stock Exchange and complying with the measures decided by the government, which are mainly aimed at fintechs. This now seems to be mandatory for the implementation of this project. .

“Risk management and regulatory compliance must be carried out with the regulators. JD.com can feel a lot of regulatory pressure. Compliance is now more important than doing business because if you don’t manage it well, you have no business to do, ”summarizes Jason Zhao, managing partner of CGF Capital, an investment firm. in advanced technologies. JD therefore prefers to sacrifice a significant portion of its sales (its consumer credit products, including Baitiao and Jintiao, accounted for more than 40% of JD Digits’ total income) in order to survive in an uncompromising environment.

As a reminder, the Chinese authorities have imposed a drastic restructuring of its activities on the Ant Group and reiterated that enforcement of the new antitrust rules will be one of their priorities in 2021.