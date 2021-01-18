With Spotlight, Snapchat turns millionaires into its users

Snapchat introduced a new content format on November 24, 2020. With Spotlight, developers can share videos up to 60 seconds long and incorporate a wide variety of music. In addition to this announcement, the social network has opened a $ 1 million jackpot to distribute the best published videos every day.

Snapchat has long set the standard for popular formats on social media. From stories to augmented reality, the application has inspired its competitors. TikTok’s scintillating success has turned the tables and pushed Snapchat to adjust its offering and launch Spotlight. Discover had already opened a social network with public content of certified profiles, this new section reinforces that impression. Therefore, in order to win back the users and increase the rate of use of the application, Snapchat offers a Spotlight tab where we can find a large number of videos. This vertical scrolling is known at TikTok.

In the same category

WhatsApp is delaying the introduction of controversial new data protection guidelines

When it comes to compensating creators, Snapchat has kept its promises. Some influencers like Cam Casey have been fortunate enough to receive millions of dollars for their best content, reports the New York Times.

The article also features Andrea Romo, a 27 year old simple Snapchat user. On Thanksgiving Day, she posted a video of her sister roasting a turkey. She’ll find out two weeks later that her video was hugely popular and grossed nearly half a million dollars.

Another Snapchat bonus recipient stated, “You don’t have to ask to get paid, you don’t have to join a program, you just post a video and if it works well, you get paid.” The 19-year-old NYT says he made around $ 30,000. Another user, Terminator Katie Feeney, said she made more than $ 1 million in the past two months. “It’s the top earning platform right now,” adds another 21-year-old user.

From a social network mainly intended for messaging and very intimate, Snapchat has gradually opened up. First in the world, with media presence on the Discover tab, then with more official influencer access. Would creating Spotlight and opening it conflict with the basics of the application? Not quite. If a user shares a video there, they can hide their profile. Other users can only recognize the registered keywords or the music used. Snapchat also has no space for comments.

On the flip side, some creators who thrive on TikTok come up with a head start when the chance for virality makes people happy. Their background in content creation and trending identification makes them one of Spotlight’s big winners. The high incomes that Snapchat is currently providing will not last either. If the social network has set a one-time daily amount of $ 1 million for redistribution, then the pieces of the pie should get thinner as more developers choose Spotlight.