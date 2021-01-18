IW chief Michael Hüther in an interview: “Renewed tightening of locks is now difficult to understand” – Economics

Michael Hüther (58) has been the director of the Institute of German Economics in Cologne (IW) since 2004. The economist is also a member of the Corona Expert Council of the state government in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Mr Hüther, before the closure is further tightened, there will also be talk of closing down industrial plants. What economic impact would it have?

The consequences would be dramatic. Then we would have a quiet economy similar to that in March. Instead, we should be grateful that the industry is so stable and keeps us economically in relatively good waters. Most importantly, we don’t even know why we should close the industry.

What do you think?

There is no empirical evidence that this is the problem. Politicians have made little effort to improve the data situation. One year after the virus became known, we know too little about epidemiological events. This low level of knowledge was justifiable in March, but it is no longer the case.

So you would like to see more targeted measures.

Yes, the available data show that the greatest sources of infection are in retirement homes and care facilities. One should be more decisive here; test more, stricter rules of visits. A nationwide solution would be desirable here. But these questions were raised too late. Nor has a database been created for targeted measures other than general decommissioning. The price is that the whole country is now locked.

Was the debate not open enough?

Only threat scenarios are used. Even now, it is difficult to understand the renewed tightening, as the incidence tends to decline both in Germany and in countries where the mutation has spread. The measures taken so far follow a logic: if you close everything, the policy is liberated. However, once it has committed itself to more targeted measures, there is a risk that it will have specific consequences. In addition, no clear target is being pursued: the occurrence of 50? Keep your health system stable? Avoid any coronary heart disease? At the moment, the policy is neither explained nor justified. I find it outrageous not only as an economist but also as a citizen.

What do you think about the demand under the ZeroCovid hashtag, ie not trying to make 50, but avoiding any infection?

This is a strange view of life. Why should this requirement apply to the corona and not to other viral diseases or other causes of death, such as hospital bacteria? Would we like to close our society on a regular basis to avoid all deaths from other viruses or causes of death? According to the Basic Law, the inviolability of human dignity applies, but the right to eternal life does not. I have a feeling that in the current debate, it is mainly the coroners who are denying at one end and the fanatics locked up at the other end, as we said in a statement issued today by the NRW Corona Expert Council.

But wouldn’t a short but serious blockade make sense from an economic point of view?

What does heavy mean? A stricter requirement for a home office cannot be taken seriously if the public service does not create the right conditions for people to work from home. Rather, we should ask whether the incidence of 50 at this time of year and with our cultural habits is simply not unrealistic and whether our healthcare system cannot cope with the consequences of twice the number of infections.

Which measures do you think should definitely not be decided on Tuesday?

Schools should not be closed after 1 February. Otherwise, we will not be able to compensate for this loss of educational justice. And children from poorly educated households are the main victims.

Which measures would be useful?

The obligation of FFP2 in public spaces is the beginning. In addition, rapid tests should be offered at the national level. You can do the PCR tests yourself or you can do them in vaccination centers. There are other test options, such as iris scanning. The company in Düsseldorf developed a test here, which is already licensed in the USA. And of course, you would need to make the application more functional and improve your vaccination strategy. Stores that represent irreversible hygiene concepts must also be given the prospect of opening up. We need to think in advance how we can get out of the lock.