Harvard develops a microrobot to improve minimally invasive surgery

What is one of the differences between surgery at the beginning of the 20th century and today? The size of the scars. Minimally invasive surgery allows a patient to be operated on by making very small skin incisions. Advantageous from an aesthetic point of view, but also to limit muscle and tendon damage, this practice has its flaws, such as the lack of precision for surgeons. To help them, researchers at the Wyss Institute (specializing in health device development and affiliated with Harvard University) have developed a microrobot equipped with a laser as small as the diameter of a straw (6mm x 16mm) ). The tool presented in the journal Science Robotics would make it possible to incise and stop internal bleeding during an operation more precisely than current methods.

The disadvantages of minimally invasive surgery in practice

Currently, during minimally invasive surgery, healthcare professionals use specialized instruments to penetrate the body and perform the necessary “repairs”. These tools have very flexible ends in order to be as precise as possible, much like stretching a hand. At the same time, surgeons sometimes need to cut tissue or stop internal bleeding. You have two solutions for this:

1) Use a laser. However, the latter only works in a straight line and therefore can only be used on body parts that are in its line of sight.

2) Carry energy (heat source) through cables or electrodes to the end of the flexible instrument in the body. This allows access to difficult areas, but limits the surgeon’s precision in other actions and can damage the tissue.

In the same category

Crew-1: successful start for SpaceX and NASA’s first commercial flight

The Wyss Institute’s robotics engineers, who are already known to have made the little mini RCM robot to assist surgeons, then decided to combine the two techniques to develop their laser-guided micro-robot that can be used. attach to a flexible surgical device. The first demonstrations have shown that the microrobot is efficient at mapping and tracking complicated flight paths. It can be used where multiple laser ablations are required and perform them with high speed and high precision.

Technology at the service of surgery

Surgery on a patient with the least possible impact on the rest of the body is one of the concerns of the medical profession, especially through minimally invasive operations. However, as we have just seen, this is a complicated technique for surgeons who do not have the same range of action as during classic surgery. The technology is designed to help doctors as much as possible penetrate the body almost incognito. In addition to the laser microrobot presented by the Wyss Institute, other innovations have emerged in recent years, such as this thread-like robot or even this probe, which is even thinner than a hair, to slide into blood vessels. The researchers are even working on so-called “molecular” techniques to use very specific hydrogels to intervene in the human body without a scalpel.