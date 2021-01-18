The ECJ gives the green light for new proceedings against web giants

On Wednesday January 13th, the Advocate General of the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) made an important statement. According to CNBC, data protection complaints no longer necessarily have to be directed to the national regulatory authority. This opens the door for new surveys, particularly on data confidentiality issues, in the different countries of the European Union.

The Court of Justice of the European Union is reshuffling the cards

With the statement by the Advocate General of the Court of Justice of the European Union, the web giants should expect new proceedings from the European regulatory authorities. While the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) has been in place since 2018 to give European citizens better control over their personal data, complaints still need to be sent to the national regulator. If a complaint is targeted on Facebook, the Irish Data Protection Officer will have to make a specific decision, as the company’s European headquarters are in Dublin.

That should change today. Cillian Kieran, CEO of Ethyca, a company specializing in privacy protection, said: “The impact of this opinion will be significant if upheld by the Court of Justice of the European Union. because it would give each of the 27 data protection officers in Europe the same right to take action in the event of a breach of the rules. The consequences are significant as there are certainly countries in Europe that are taking a much more proactive stance on the rigorous application of the GDPR. “

No more cross-border limit values ​​for regulatory authorities

This will undoubtedly lead to further research for the web giants in the various European markets. This statement follows a case from 2015. At that time, a Belgian court ruled that Facebook had violated the rules of the GDPR by collecting the browsing history of several internet users, regardless of whether they were registered or not on the platform. Facebook defended itself by stating that only Irish courts could rule. The Court of Justice of the European Union has therefore clarified the situation.

The Advocate General stated: “The GDPR allows the data protection authority of a member state to initiate proceedings before a court of that state for an alleged violation of the GDPR in connection with cross-border data processing, although it is not the main data protection authority that is generally authorized to initiate such proceedings initiate. “The judges of the Court of Justice of the European Union will have to rule on this situation in the coming days.

Jack Gilbert, a legal officer at Facebook, said: “We are pleased that the Advocate General has reaffirmed the principles of the mechanism put in place to ensure the effective and consistent application of the GDPR. We are waiting for the final judgment from the Court of Justice of the European Union. “In 2020 the fines for non-compliance with the GDPR were € 171 million. We can assume that this will increase in 2021.