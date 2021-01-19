Virgin Orbit signs its first success for NASA

On January 17, 2021, the Cosmic Girl of Virgin Orbit started a new test. The LauncherOne rocket takes off from this modified Boeing 747. An unusual way to start. LauncherOne carried a handful of satellites. The mission was to position them in low orbit. Mission accomplished. This is an initial achievement for NASA and a pivotal step for Virgin Orbit.

Successful start for LauncherOne by Cosmic Girl

After the company provides evidence that its launch system is working, it can begin commercial operations. However, it was not won. In fact, LauncherOne had taken off from the Boeing 747 in May 2020, but the flight had stopped a few minutes later. A classic failure in the space industry, even Elon Musk posted a tweet in that direction at the time to encourage Virgin Orbit to continue its mission.

The teams did a good job not to give up. Virgin Orbit said it learned a lot from that first attempt, including identifying the bug that caused the engines to shut down, which it corrected ahead of the Jan. 17 mission. This time the LauncherOne did a clean split as intended, then fired its own engines and quickly accelerated to maximum aerodynamic pressure.

As the engineers had wished: the rocket’s main engine stopped after combustion and the lower stage broke off. At that very moment, the rocket passed the Karman Line for the first time in its existence and entered space. A great moment. A few minutes later the ship freed the satellites. It was a complete success.

Virgin Orbit has great initial success

The start-up solution offered by Virgin Orbit is fundamentally different from other solutions on the market. The ability to launch a missile from an airplane is a real advantage as it allows a missile to be launched from any airport in the world. No basic start required. Virgin Orbit will have flexibility that its competitors don’t and can certainly be more responsive.

It took Virgin Orbit a long time to come up with the right formula to launch its launcher horizontally from the left wing of Cosmic Girl, the famous Boeing 747 that was specially designed for this purpose. This technique enables the rocket to launch at a certain speed and therefore position itself in orbit more quickly. Virgin Orbit’s mission is to put satellites into orbit just like SpaceX does with Starlink. Meanwhile, Richard Branson’s other company, Virgin Galactic, is focused on commercial spaceflight for humans, like Starship on Elon Musk’s side.