Two Women for the US Economy: Joe Biden listens to these women economists – the economy

There are currently two figures for Cecilia Rouse: 22 million jobs have been lost in the United States since the beginning of the corona pandemic – but so far only a good 12 million jobs have been recovered. The American labor market has not experienced such a shock since the Great Depression in 1929, says the Princeton economist. The task now awaits her is correspondingly great. Because Rouse should help future US President Joe Biden rebuild the labor market. The Democrat nominated her to the main position of the American advisory board, the Council of Economic Advisers.

Compared to its German counterpart, it has a much greater influence on politics. Because while the German economy’s proposals are not binding on the federal government, the US Council is very close to the White House. Unlike in this country, therefore, contributions are usually filled according to the party book. When important economic policy decisions are made, the top economists sit at a table, providing the necessary data and analysis, and advising. At least normally. Because under Donald Trump, their influence was limited. Former Chairman Thomas Philipson resigned earlier this summer and returned to the University of Chicago earlier than planned. One of the reasons is allegedly a political dispute.

Biden wants to trust science more

Unlike its predecessor, Biden now wants to give science a higher priority again. The Council of Economic Experts should also become more important during its presidency.

Before the oath: Future US President Joe Biden wants to listen more to scientists than his predecessors. Photo: AFP

For the first time, an African-American woman will lead a panel of top economists with Cecilia Rouse. However, Rouse was previously a member of the Expert Council – specifically under the leadership of Barack Obama.

At that time, the country was also in a deep economic crisis. Millions of people in the United States also lost their jobs after the bankruptcy of the investment bank Lehman Brothers. It is no surprise that Rouse was, as now, one of the president’s most important economic advisers. He has been involved in labor market research since the beginning of his academic career. Why are jobs disappearing? What role does education play in promotion opportunities? How can people gain better job prospects in the long run? She is currently seeking answers to these questions at Princeton University, where she is Dean of the Faculty of Public and International Affairs.

The corona crisis has deepened inequality in the United States

Rouse already has a suggestion on how Biden should deal with the current crisis: “We need to create a safety net for households, companies and communities so that they can get to the other side of this pandemic without harm,” he says. In this way, the economist supports Biden’s plan for a large-scale economic stimulus program that sets, among other things, consumer checks at $ 1,400 for each American. It also wants to expand and expand unemployment benefits.

But Rouse doesn’t just want to help in the short term. In her research, she has repeatedly addressed inequality in economic life. For example, together with Harvard economist Claudia Goldin, she has shown that women are systematically disadvantaged when casting symphony orchestras. According to their analysis, only in the case of blind selection – the selection committee does not see whether the musician performs – according to their analysis, more women end up in the orchestra.

And even in the current crisis, Rouse fears inequality. Because the consequences of the corona pandemic have affected the poorest people in society: Not only can they work less often in a home office, but they are also more likely to lose their jobs and are almost inaccessible. This is even more true in the US than in Germany. “The structural inequalities that have always existed in our economy are deepening than ever before,” warns Rouse.

Janet Yellen was the head of the US Federal Reserve. Biden is to become Minister of Finance Photo: REUTERS

He receives support in the fight against inequality from Janet Yellen, who is reportedly part of Biden’s team as finance minister. Yellen will be the first woman to take up this post, just as she was the first woman to head the US Federal Reserve. As their boss, she raised interest rates for Trump – much to the president’s displeasure.

The pandemic will hit the poorest in particular

Inequality is also a big problem for Yellen. She grew up in Brooklyn, where her father treated dock workers like a doctor. She became an economist, “because I was interested in how depressing unemployment is for people, families and communities.” He describes the fact that inequality in the country is growing again because of the Corona as an “American tragedy.” Politicians must now act quickly. Inaction is currently having devastating consequences, said Yellen.

So you and Rouse want to help make the US economic system a little fairer within Biden. That’s why the crisis is an opportunity, says Rouse. Her dream: a system “that works for everyone and will not let anyone fall”.