Google speaks out and defends its contract with Facebook

While the New York Times has just made new revelations about Jedi Blue, the contract between Google and Facebook, Mountain View has decided to speak on a blog post to present its version of the facts and disputes on the indictment against him.

Indeed, this highly controversial contract is the subject of a complaint from the Attorney General of Texas and several other states. It was detailed by the Wall Street Journal last December. In particular, we learned that these are the advertising auctions offered by Google. When it became known that Facebook was planning to offer the same format of offers to advertisers, Mountain View contacted the social network to reach an agreement with the latter.

This contract led Facebook to abandon its project and give it advantages in advertising auctions. For example, Mark Zuckerberg’s company had more time to bid on these auctions and received confidential information about the audience from Google. The two tech giants have also promised to help each other in case Jedi Blue is ever investigated.

Cornered, Google decided to respond to these allegations in the voice of Adam Cohen, its director of economic policy. The latter responded directly to the complaint, point by point denying Attorney General Ken Paxton’s allegations:

“We can’t wait to show the court why Paxton’s claims are false. Given that some of the misleading allegations were being circulated – particularly the inaccurate description of our open bidding agreement with Facebook – we wanted to sort things out.

Google claims that these famous advertising auctions mainly benefit small businesses. Above all, the company clearly denies preferential treatment for Facebook: “The involvement of the Facebook Audience Network (FAN) is no secret. In fact, it has been widely publicized and FAN is one of 25 partners participating in the open tender. Our agreement with FAN only allows them (and the advertisers they represent) to participate in the open tender. We would of course like FAN to participate, as the goal of the open tender is to work with a number of advertising networks and exchanges to increase the demand for advertising space from publishers, which helps the latter to earn more income ”.

Google also ensures that the commissions it collects for its promotional activities are among the lowest in the industry. Adam Cohen also responded to the allegations that Google is forcing its customers to use its tools:

“This statement is also incorrect. Publishers and advertisers often use multiple technologies at the same time. Surveys show that a large publisher uses an average of six different platforms to sell ads on their website and plans to use even more this year. The top 100 advertisers, on average, buy four or more platforms to buy ads. That’s why we’re building our technologies to be interoperable with over 700 competing platforms for advertisers and 80 competing platforms for publishers. . “”

As a reminder, Google is currently affected by three different antitrust complaints across the Atlantic, and a fourth, targeting the Google Play Store, should be filed in the coming weeks.