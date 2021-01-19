High purchase price, low rent: can home buyers just lose? – Economics

“Are you looking for a real estate investment that will bring you a safe and long-term income?” Says Accentro, a real estate agent. “Then the apartments in Berlin are right for you.” It is appropriate that the company has a number of properties on offer, including the former Allied settlement in Dahlem.

But anyone who wants to shop in the “Green Quarter” must have a good heel. The rented apartment with an area of ​​120 square meters overlooking the Dreipfuhlpark costs around 623,000 euros; if you want to buy a property near the park, you have to put 792,000 euros on the table. Lots of money for an apartment building from the 60s. It’s in a great location, but many of the apartments are still the same as in 1995, when German federal workers first moved to former military apartments. Including asbestos exposure.

Is concrete gold still useful as an investment?

The desire for real estate is great, but does concrete gold really pay off as a capital investment? Or can buyers lose only in the face of the mood of the gold rush of the last few years, which has driven out purchase prices, especially in metropolises? Real estate experts at Stiftung Warentest did the math. In the summer and autumn of last year, you explored eight offers to buy rented apartments in major German cities, including the “Green Quarter”.

Your conclusion is sober: “High prices, modest rents”, warned in the current February issue of “Finanztest”. Profitable apartments at present is not easy to find. Purchase prices are too high for this and rents too low, consumer advocates emphasize.

This is particularly remarkable for the example of Berlin. Dahlem’s apartment, which was evaluated by testers, should cost 704,000 euros, without additional costs for brokers, real estate, taxes and notaries. Around 5,850 euros per square meter is steep, but it’s not uncommon for Dahl, testers write.

Prices are high, rents are low

Problem: Even the 1010 euros without rent that tenants had to pay before the rent ceiling came into force is “almost ridiculously low” compared to the purchase price. Since November, it was only 878 euros, writes Stiftung Warentest. The purchase price is now 67 annual rents, the initial net rental income is only one percent. This can only pay off if the future landlord either significantly increases the rent – which is likely to fail due to tenant protection laws in Berlin – or resells the apartment later. But this should not be built on, consumer advocates warn. However, despite the rent ceiling, some tenants also pay a slightly higher rent of € 950 excluding VAT.

Best location in Dahlem: A good year ago, Accentro bought the property of the former Allied and rental apartments in apartment buildings

The old rules of thumb no longer apply

For a long time, the rule has been that the ratio of purchase price to rent in metropolitan areas should not exceed 20. The purchase price is divided by the annual net rent (monthly rent without operating costs times twelve). In the meantime, however, it is not uncommon for 25 or 30 times the annual rent.

Testers are skeptical. Because whether they keep the price level high when interest rates rise again is more than doubtful. Those who rise high have something to lose. Your tip: It is better to count on a possible resale with only 25 times the expected annual rent.

How high should the return be?

The following applies to rented real estate: Even the most beautiful apartment is worth buying only if the purchase price is reasonable in relation to the rent. This helps to assess the net rental income. It puts the purchase price and incidental costs in relation to the expected rental income. Ten years ago, a yield of five percent was possible, today you have to be glad that you have reached three percent.

At two percent, as consumer advocates point out, caution is needed, as buyers would then have to hope for a high increase in value and rent to reduce it. “After the brilliant development of prices in the last few years, that’s all but certain,” says the financial test.

The practical test also shows how high the prices are. In addition to Berlin, consumer advocates were in Hamburg, Hanover, Dortmund, Frankfurt am Main, Leipzig, Dresden and Oberschleissheim near Munich. For all offers, the purchase price was more than 30 times the annual net rent, with one exception. In Hanover, testers came across an apartment near the exhibition site. An apartment with an area of ​​90 square meters should not cost even 200,000 euros, which is equivalent to 20 times the annual rent. However, this offer also had a catch: some buildings needed renovation and the costs of renovation had to be borne proportionately by the owners.

The apartments cost a lot and bring a small rent

“Investors must expect to be offered a property that costs a lot but brings a small rent after the price boom of recent years,” warentest warns. Real estate providers still seem to speculate about the continuation of the boom. In the third quarter of last year, prices rose as sharply as in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to the Federal Statistical Office. If you trust the real estate portal “Immoscout”, Berlin is especially in demand. Required prices for the purchase of residential real estate on the Spree increased by 12.5 percent last year, more than anywhere else in Germany.

Why real estate is so popular

There are many reasons for a penchant for specific gold: safe investments have not been of interest for years, but loans are cheap. And because the trips were canceled last year, many people saved money in the corona crisis. According to DZ Bank estimates, the financial assets of private households probably increased by EUR 393 billion in 2020 to a maximum of EUR 7.1 trillion.

Real estate is also considered a reliable crisis-resistant investment. However, consumer advocates see it differently. They warn against simply continuing trends. All the more so as large amounts of money are at stake when buying real estate.

Buyers should be aware of this

So if you want to buy a property, you should follow a few rules, Stiftung Warentest recommends. It starts with choosing a place: Avoid expensive metropolitan areas and move to less popular but still attractive places B. For example, Münster, where apartments for 3,500 euros per square meter are still available in good locations.

Berlin is trending, bid prices are rising. Photo: imago pictures / snapshots

Check that the price offered is reasonable, based on actual sales contracts. An overview of Berlin can be found here. Here you can see national values. Think about whether you want to buy a rented or empty apartment. The new contract rent is usually higher than the existing rent.

Read the minutes of the owners’ meeting

Before signing the purchase agreement, read the declaration of division, Community regulations and the minutes of the owners’ meeting. We will also show you the latest annual report and business plan.

A: Take a picture. Visit the apartment – if possible, not just once. And take an expert with you, especially for older buildings. So that you really get specific gold for your money, not just concrete.

Note in our own name: The author is a tenant in the development of the "Green Quarter" described in the article. This has no effect on the report. It is a coincidence that the Stiftung Warentest chose this system for its investigation.