How the Covid-19 crisis changed the e-commerce sector

Often the only alternative to a complete cessation of activities for so-called non-essential companies, an important ally for others, e-commerce (home delivery version or Click & Collect) from the beginning was not unworthy of the crisis associated with Covid-19. There is only one step from there to talking about permanent transformation.

Nobody could miss it. In the era of the Covid-19 crisis, the e-commerce sector rolled up its sleeves! The historical players have stayed the course. Often they even saw an increase in their activity – this was the case in the areas of food, IT, cultural products …

For their part, some traditional traders took the opportunity to go digital.

Whether on your own, driven by solidarity initiatives, 100 million euros to accelerate the digitization of small businesses, or by finding the services of a web marketing agency that set up their online sales page. You were present on social networks. In short, they have become e-merchants.

Click and collect the version or home delivery (local, national, international) to sell their products despite the closings. They went there, not always with the expected success, but with the satisfaction of definitely continuing their activities and ‘making a transition.

Fortunately, even if physical commerce still has a bright future ahead of it (convenience stores have been widely recognized by consumers since last March), the rise of e-commerce has indeed happened. And consumers responded.

Buying habits that have developed

Without falling into caricature, some who were originally cautious about shopping online had no choice but to buy consumer goods through e-commerce, at least while in detention.

With widespread use, online traffic increased by 34.2%. The drive recorded an increase of 150%. What might be occasional for some, their habits and barriers were lifted. Barriers that should not completely close in the future.

Finally, according to the Nielsen Institute and FEVAD, online sales reached 10% of sales in consumer goods, including drives, in the Covid period, compared with 5.7% in 2019.

Even Ikea France, which seemed to go easy on e-commerce, had the click. At the French location, sales increased by 44% in the 2019-2020 financial year (ending August 31). However, this did not prevent sales from closing for several weeks due to the store. Because obviously not everything is rosy: Certain sectors, however digital they may be, suffered despite everything, such as tourism (-75% compared to the second quarter of 2019), to name but one.

Lots of new players

And if we act a little foresight, who says that new players in e-commerce ultimately mean competition. Assuming that neighborhood pizzerias, bookstores, and concept stores are developing their own online sales service and that other vendors are positioning themselves on marketplaces, the existing players should expect unprecedented competition. and not to be neglected. You can consider the possibility of multiplying the offerings, the products and the level of service for each. So it is up to these actors to make an offer that is as competitive as possible and to work on its identity, its message, its difference …

A picture to be treated for the giants

And that’s not the only challenge you have to face. As we’ve seen, this was the image that needed to be restored as the controversy over the closure of so-called non-essential stores swelled or Black Friday got on the giants’ side. Amazon is accused of all evils and has gone to the front. The general manager of Amazon France has announced that he wants to help small merchants begin their digital transition. His suggestion: a “monthly subscription for three months at 39 euros” and a “credit of 200 euros to apply online”. He also announced his desire to “offer a 15-hour program in digital, online sales, social networks …” to “remove the cultural barrier in France with digital”. The idea behind it? The future lies in e-commerce, and everyone can take their place.

Mastering a customer experience for the little ones

To the points that make the difference: the customer experience in the broadest sense. It’s up to newbies (and others!) To be on all fronts. From the user experience on the merchant side to customer service to handling complaints, the fluidity and security of payments made the right to error less and less likely to come to mind in the long run. of consumers.

Ultimately, success will be tied to issues of electronic reputation, awareness and conversion. And for that, it is an increase in skills, recruitment and the fact that the services of professionals are drawn on, which will be the next step for many. Did you say the next world