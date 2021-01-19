Apple is reportedly working on a major overhaul of the iMac design

According to information from Bloomberg, Apple is currently in the process of paying special attention to its next iMac model. This should have the right to a major redesign, a premiere since 2012. Two more new models of desktop computers are also planned for 2021.

The new iMac model is due to be introduced this year

The year 2021 will be full of innovations for Apple’s desktop computers. First with the historical iMacs, which should have the right to modernize their appearance. In particular, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman affirmed that his boundaries should be narrower, that his back would be flatter and that his iconic metal base should be modified as well. Overall, the goal would be to make the design of the new iMac similar (or at least comparable) to that of the Pro Display XDR monitor.

In addition to its design, the new iMac should also integrate an Apple Silicon processor. Recently, Cupertino decided to go independent on chips, to the chagrin of Intel, which lost one of its key customers. The latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini are already welcoming the Apple M1 chip. If the achievements of those who are already lovers of the apple brand are speechless, the Apple Silicon is already promising to become even more powerful.

Finally, and according to Mark Gurman, there would be two sizes available for this new iMac, which is slated for release this year.

Apple is focused on its desktops

In addition to this new iMac model, Apple plans to release two new desktop PC models with no integrated display this year. The first should follow the 2019 Mac Pro. It would keep the same design, and maybe even Intel’s chips. The second would indeed incorporate Apple’s new chips and should be twice the size of the current Mac Pro.

At the end of its novelty, Apple would introduce a new external monitor that is cheaper than the current Pro Display XDR and is available from a price of 5,499 euros. Intended for the general public, it obviously wouldn’t offer the same contrast and brightness performance. You will understand: it is not a question of replacing Pro Display XDR, just offering a cheaper alternative.

Of course, it’s important to keep in mind that Apple can change its plans at any time, and these revelations are only rumored for now. Company spokesmen have also refused to comment on any of this information. In any case, it is clear that in 2021, the apple brand will primarily be looking to revive its activities on desktops, and that already looks promising.