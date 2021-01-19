The Global Risk Report warns of digital inequality: does digitalisation divide society? – Economics

There is little going on in this crisis without digitization. More people work from home, conferences are held via video and colleagues chat. However, what is praised as progress is also a risk to society. The World Economic Forum now warns against social division. Before preparing for a meeting of the world’s elite, which will initially take place virtually this year, the organizers regularly ask decision-makers from politics, business and science what they currently consider a threat to the world. No wonder they mention infectious diseases this year. However, they consider “digital inequality” to be an equally high risk.

Because while some benefit from access to a laptop and the Internet, others are left out – either because they lack money for an iPad or a computer, or because they have a job that can’t be moved to a home office. “When it comes to access to technology and digital skills, there is a risk that the gap between ‘beneficiaries’ and ‘disadvantaged’ will widen,” the global risk report said.

Experts are especially worried about the next generation. Young people are now confronted with a second global crisis within a generation, so “they may not be offered any opportunities in the next decade”. The World Economic Forum therefore warns against “disillusionment among young people”. It also has consequences for society when young people have no prospects: “Hard-won social achievements could be destroyed if the current generation does not find adequate access to future opportunities.”

Social cohesion is being tested

They could also lose confidence in business and politics. “The digital divide and the future ‘lost generation’ are likely to test social cohesion within national borders,” warns the World Economic Forum.

According to the analysis, this is worsening, as health and economic inequalities would also arise. In particular, employees in poorly paid positions cannot stay at home, instead sitting at the supermarket checkout every day or caring for people infected with the corona in the hospital. “Billions of carers, workers and students – especially minorities disadvantaged before the pandemic – are now at risk of losing touch with new and fairer societies that may emerge after recovery,” the risk report said.

Especially because faster digitization could have consequences for all those who are supposedly secure today. Experts predict that digital transformation will create almost 100 million new jobs worldwide in the next five years. At the same time, however, 85 million jobs could be lost in return. Many of them are likely to fall by the wayside, whose jobs will be limited due to digitalisation. After all, it is difficult to retrain an administrative employee to become a programmer. Peter Giger of Zurich Insurance Group, who worked on the risk report, said: “As 60 percent of adults still do not have basic digital skills, there is a risk that existing inequalities will deepen.”