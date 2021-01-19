These drones can fly without people nearby

In the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the agency responsible for regulating the civil aviation sector in the country, has just given American Robotics permission to fly its drones without an observer or pilot. near the device. If a person still has to participate in the flight from a distance, this is an important step in the democratization of drones across the Atlantic.

The company’s aircraft, called Scout, weighs less than 10 kilograms and moves according to predetermined flight plans. They also have acoustic technology that allows them to detect any object nearby. Under the FAA’s agreement, they can operate in rural areas in the states of Nevada, Kansas, and Massachusetts. The height must not exceed 120 meters. They capture images and data so researchers and farmers can closely follow crop development and crops.

In the same category

Apple-Hyundai deal in March for Apple Car

An operator is responsible for monitoring the theft of devices that are completely autonomous. What is changing, however, is that they can do so from thousands of kilometers away, rather than from the location of the theft. Its job is to interrupt the flight or, in the event of a problem, regain control of the aircraft. Until then, an employee had to carry out checks on site before the aircraft went on a mission.

If this type of device is used more frequently, it will “create efficiencies for many of the sectors that drive our economies such as agriculture, mining, transportation,” according to the FAA. American Robotics conducted tests in eight different states for four years to gain federal approval.

It is important to note that Scout drones are intended for companies that want to study their properties from the air. Delivery devices, including those from Amazon or Google subsidiary Wing, will have to get another approval from the FAA, reports The Verge. Still, this new agreement should quickly lead to more opportunities for large-scale testing as well as new and booming commercial markets in the drone sector.