The Chinese version of TikTok is starting its own payment service

Douyin, the Chinese version of the TikTok app, is following the path of giants Tencent with WeChat Pay and Alibaba with Alipay by launching its own e-wallet (or digital wallet). According to TechCrunch, Douyin Pay is already integrated into the existing payment options of the ByteDance social network.

A logical continuation of Douyin’s ambitions in e-commerce

In 2020, and under the influence of the health crisis, e-commerce has seen an unprecedented acceleration in growth. If social networks had already recognized their importance before the advent of the coronavirus, their motivation to quickly create features that encourage purchases from their platform has grown as users’ needs have grown.

For this reason, social platforms have intensified their efforts in this direction in the last few months. For example, we’re keeping Pinterest, which added a purchase register to the results of its visual search tool, or Instagram, which launched its shopping features on IGTV, but also on Reels.

Not surprisingly, TikTok (and the Chinese version of Douyin in particular) has not escaped the rule by offering its users the option to purchase products directly from the application. A feature that Walmart uses during its live shopping event on TikTok. The ByteDance app goes one step further and starts its own payment service in China.

Referred to as Douyin Pay, it is “intended to complement major existing payment options and ultimately improve the user experience on Douyin,” said a spokesman for the social network. In fact, it is also said to compete with the two giants of the Middle Kingdom who are none other than AliPay and WeChat Pay. Alibaba and Tencent alone, they handle 90% of electronic payments in China.

Fintech under the microscope of the Chinese government

For ByteDance, the start of Douyin Pay was essential and had to happen sooner or later. However, the timing chosen seems particularly troublesome. Fintechs have been in the sights of the Chinese central bank since the end of 2020 and the appeals against the giants of this sector have increased further. For example, the Ant Group was directed to review its financial services and even forced itself to pull some back to comply with the new regulations.

China is becoming increasingly concerned about the rapid growth of these players for good reason. At the fintech forum held in early December 2020, Guo Shuqing, chairman of China’s Banking and Insurance Regulatory Authority (CBIRC) stated, “Given the rapid growth of fintechs, we have to be positive and careful. We will encourage innovation while strengthening risk control to respond to new problems and challenges. “

While its historical competitors are scrutinized more than ever, Douyin Pay could use their difficulties to make it easier for them to succeed. On the contrary, it might as well run into the same problems and have a particularly difficult start. A double-edged strategic decision that ByteDance seems to be making, for better or for worse.